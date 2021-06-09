Gabby Barrett & Her Husband Set to Take Their Baby on Tour

Gabby Barrett is getting ready to hit the road again – this time with her husband and daughter in tow. The rising country star is joining Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell on The Center Point Road Tour.

“What it’ll kind of look like, we’ll have a tour bus. We’ll have our own home on wheels, which will be nice and exciting,” Barrett told Entertainment Tonight. “She will definitely be with us. I’m really excited for her to kind of be able to watch us on the side of the stage, and as she grows, become more aware of what we do and songs and things like that. And then eventually we can write songs about her and it will just be so sweet.”

Since releasing her debut album Goldmine in June 2020, the rising country music star has welcomed daughter Baylah May with her husband Cody Foehner. The couple met while competing on season 16 of American Idol.

The 21-year-old continued, “I’m definitely looking forward to getting to now experience live shows and performances, and all of those things, with her with us. She’s a very lullaby baby right now. So she loves music and falls asleep to little music.”

Barrett Reveals How Motherhood Has Changed Her

Barrett opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she has changed since welcoming her daughter, revealing it has been “neat to see even myself evolve.”

“When I first got married, that changed me in a lot of different ways,” she told the outlet. “It makes you grow up in a lot of different ways and then when you have a baby you grow up in even more ways.”

She continued”My husband and I are very large Christians and we’re very firm in our beliefs. There is a term in the Christian faith called ‘dying to yourself’ and definitely when you have a baby you learn to die to yourself and everything is just about them. And it’s actually really helpful because you definitely become more selfless and help other people in a lot of different ways.”

The singer recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day, a day which Foehner made “very sweet,” according to Entertainment Tonight. As she explained, “He was extremely helpful with the baby throughout the day and then he made me a little bath with candles and stuff there. And it was the perfect end to the day.”

Barrett Canceled Her CMT Music Awards Performance

Barrett was set to perform with Lady A and Carly Pearce at the CMT Music Awards on June 9 but took to Instagram to announce she had to cancel her appearance.

Sharing a photo of a past performance, she captioned the post, “Still thinking back to last year’s CMT Music Awards performance and my very first award win. Such a special moment that I will never forget.”

She finished the post, “I’m really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won’t be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards! I’ll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see yall on the road this summer :)”

