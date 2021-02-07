Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, aka H.E.R.: 5 Fast Facts

H.E.R. is a singer and songwriter performing at this year’s Super Bowl.

The Grammy-award-winner will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of Super Bowl 55 on February 7, which will lair on CBS. H.E.R., which stands for Having Everything Revealed, is known for her contemporary R&B tunes, AllMusic disclosed. The 23-year-old anonymously entered the music scene in 2016, the outlet continued.

According to The Oprah Magazine, H.E.R. sought anonymity during the early stages of her career. The magazine reported:

Releasing an album with just seven songs, no biography, and only a mysterious full-body silhouette on the cover, H.E.R. had the people buzzing. Who is this person? What is this music? Why won’t she show her face? But it wasn’t all just a gimmick. While she went to great lengths to remain low-key, her jig was up once Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Drake, and Alicia Keys sang her praises.

H.E.R. won two Grammys in 2018 and was nominated for three others last year, including Song of the Year, according to the Grammy Awards website.

The Super Bowl 55 broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. on CBS. The game will also be available live via Hulu Live and FuboTV.

Here’s what you need to know about H.E.R.:

1. Her Real Name Is Gabriella Wilson

H.E.R was born Gabriella Wilson on June 27, 1997 in Vallejo, California, according to her biography on AllMusic. She was raised by a Filipina mother and a Black American father, The Oprah Magazine reported.

The magazine described Wilson’s childhood as “always filled with music — from karaoke singing typical among Filipino families to music from the band of her musician father.”

H.E.R. explained to The Oprah Magazine that she was inspired to choose the name because she reveals who she is through her music.

“I reveal who I am and my stories and my emotions, and music is an outlet for me. But it’s all revealed through my music and my message,” the singer shared with the outlet. “Even though I don’t show my face and I don’t tell people who I am or more about me, it’s — really, you get to know who I am in my music,” she explained in a radio show interview.”

2. She Made a Name for Herself in 2009 on Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing

H.E.R. had been singing and performing throughout her childhood, including in her dad’s cover band, according to The Oprah Magazine.

The outlet reported that she sang a cover of Alicia Key’s “If I Ain’t Got You” on the Today show when she was 12 years old.

The aspiring musician then “got her big break” as a finalist on Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing, which is set up in a similar format to American Idol, The Oprah Magazine said. At 14, H.E.R. signed her first record deal with Sony, the magazine continued.

3. H.E.R Won 2 Grammys in 2018

H.E.R. took home two Grammy Awards in 2018. After receiving five nominations, she landed Best R&B Album (for H.E.R.) and Best R&B Performance (for “Best Part”), according to the Grammy Awards website.

In 2019, she saw another five nominations, including Record of the Year.

According to AllMusic:

Later that year, she linked up with a diverse range of collaborators such as Chris Brown (“Come Together”), Jess Glynne (“Thursday”), Ed Sheeran (“I Don’t Want Your Money”), and YBN Cordae (“Racks”) while also issuing the single “21.” H.E.R. earned another five Grammy nominations in late 2019: Album of the Year (for I Used to Know Her), Record of the Year and Song of the Year (for “Hard Place”), and Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance (for “Could’ve Been”).

4. The Singer’s New Single Has Been Nominated for a Golden Globe

H.E.R. took to Instagram on February 3 to announce that her new single, “Fight For You,” has been nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at the 2021 Golden Globes.

She captioned the photo: “CAN’T BELIEVE I’M A GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! WHAT A BLESSING!!!!! Shout out to @tiara_thomas @dmile85 @judasandtheblackmessiahfilm!!!! #JudasAndTheBlackMessiah #GoldenGlobes”

The track is featured in Shaka King’s new film Judas And The Black Messiah, NME shared.

5. H.E.R. Can Play Five Instruments

The 23-year-old is not only known for her enchanting voice, but she is also quite the musician.

H.E.R. is a master of five musical instruments, according to The Oprah Magazine, including the piano, the drums, electric guitar, acoustic guitar and bass guitar.

“It’s not a competition, of course, but if we’re keeping score, H.E.R.’s translucent Stratocaster is tops,” the magazine said.

