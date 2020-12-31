What Gas Stations Are Open on New Year’s Day 2021?

Travel hasn’t been easy in 2020 with the global pandemic drastically affecting the way families and friends have been able to connect. For those who are excited to celebrate the end of 2021 and the beginning of a new year, driving to see family and friends could be the best way to celebrate New Year’s Day.

Just one problem: Will drivers be able to get gas?

Luckily for most drivers, it shouldn’t be much of an issue on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, or any other major holiday, for that matter.

Most Major Gas Stations Will Be Open New Year’s Day 2021

Locally owned gas stations may have altered hours for the holidays, but that won’t be the case for the major establishments:

Speedway, which boasts the most locations in the United States, is open 24 hours at almost every location and will continue to be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. You can double check with their store locator here, which also provides a list of each store’s amenities and food options.

Circle K is the same with most locations open 24 hours and not closed on the holidays, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Their store locator also provides a list of amenities and food options.

It’s the same story for other major gas station chains. Their individual store locator links can be found below:

QuikTrip

Wawa

Sheetz

Kwik Trip

RaceTrac

Holiday

Pilot Flying J

Gas Prices Are Steadily Climbing

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices in the United States plummeted. By the end of March, national average dropped below $2 for the first time in four years, according to AAA. By the end of April, the number was down to $1.74, according to Gas Buddy.

But in the months since the most strict lockdown period of the pandemic, the prices have steadily climbed. As of New Year’s Eve, the number is back to $2.25 — not quite the price of 2019, which hovered between $2.50 and $2.80 — but well on its way back to that mark.

That’s still well south of the all-time high which came in summer 2008 when the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the United States was $4.114, according to AAA. Shortly thereafter, prices gradually dropped and were quickly cut in half before the end of the year.

Most Grocery Stores Will Also Be Open New Year’s Day

For those who forgot to pick up something special to toast with or cook on New Year’s, have no fear. You probably won’t get turned away at the front door of your local grocery store.

Kroger will remain open for regular hours at almost all locations (you can double check with their store locator here) as will Walmart stores and Albertsons stores. Pharmacies are the exception though, with most closing early on New Year’s Day. You can find more details on the holiday hours of Kroger pharmacies here.

Either way, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding some food to prepare to celebrate 2021.

