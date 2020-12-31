Is Kroger Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

Americans are getting ready to ring in 2021 and this year, most New Year’s Eve celebrations will be spent at home. If you realize you forgot an ingredient for a holiday meal or need some last-minute household provisions, you’re in luck. Kroger keeps its doors open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. But shoppers can expect pharmacies to close earlier than usual on January 1.

Kroger Is Open on New’s Eve & Day But Pharmacies May Close Early

Most Kroger stores will remain open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Most locations are typically open until 11 p.m. or midnight and open around 6 a.m. Double-check the regular hours at the store near you by using Kroger’s store locator function here.

For those who need to pick up prescriptions or ask the pharmacist a question, keep in mind that pharmacies may close early on New Year’s Day. Kroger’s weekly ads, which can be found on the home page of the company website, include details about holiday changes in each of its 10 regions:

The Atlanta region includes Savannah, Augusta and Macon. The region also encompasses Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Columbia, South Carolina. Kroger stores here will be open for regular hours. Pharmacies close at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Southwest region encompasses Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth. Kroger stores close at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pharmacies will close earlier at 6 p.m. on December 31 and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

The Michigan area includes the cities of Detroit, Flint, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Saginaw and Monroe. All stores close at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pharmacies will be open on January 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Central region of Indiana and Illinois extends to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Bloomington, Decatur, Lafayette, South Bend, Terre Haute, Anderson and Elkhart. Most stores close at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pharmacies close at 6 p.m. on December 31 and operate from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The region covering cities in Tennessee and Kentucky including Nashville, Knoxville, Decatur, Huntsville, Clarksville, Hopkinsville and Bowling Green. All stores close at 10 p.m. on December 31. Pharmacies open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day and close at 3 p.m.

In the area that includes Louisville, Lexington and Owensboro in Kentucky, all stores and pharmacies close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pharmacies will operate from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on January 1.

The region that includes Kroger’s headquarters in Cincinnati also covers Dayton and Springfield. Stores there close at 11 p.m. on December 31. Pharmacies close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Delta region includes Memphis, Little Rock, Jackson, Mississippi and Jackson, Tennessee. Kroger stores are open normal hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Mid-Atlantic area includes Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Durham, Richmond, Roanoke, Charleston, Charlottesville, Huntington, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Parkersburg and Morgantown. All stores close at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on January 1.

In the area covering Columbus, Toledo, Wheeling, Wierton and Mansfield, pharmacies close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day and stores will remain open for regular hours on both December 31 and January 1.

Check Out Kroger’s New Year’s Recipe Ideas

Kroger is offering shoppers food and drink suggestions to ring in 2021 at home.

The grocery store shared this eggnog recipe on its Instagram account:

3 oz cognac

1 oz overproof rum

6 oz whole milk

4 oz heavy cream

3 oz (by volume) superfine sugar

2 whole eggs

Fresh nutmeg for garnish

Here are the instructions Kroger wrote on the comments: “Beat the two eggs in a mixing bowl with a hand mixer until smooth. While the mixer is running, slowly add the sugar. Then slowly add the milk, cream and spirits of choice. Once everything is well incorporated, funnel into a glass jar or bottle and place in the fridge overnight. Then just pour whenever you’re ready to serve and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.”

Kroger has a section of its website dedicated to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day items. One of the featured recipes was for a cheese fondue called “Murray’s Stovetop Fondue and Sage French 75.” The ingredients included:

2 bags (6 oz. each) Murray’s® Fondue Blend

3⁄4 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup dry white wine

1⁄8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 Sliced baguette, for serving

1 Sliced apples, for serving

10 fresh sage leaves, divided

1⁄2 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup water

1 cup ice

1 ounce gin

3⁄4 ounce lemon juice

3 ounces Simple Truth™ Prosecco, chilled

1 lemon twist

Kroger provided the following instructions:

Step 1: In medium bowl, toss together fondue blend and cornstarch

Step 2: In small pot over medium-low heat, bring white wine to simmer. Reduce heat to low; whisk in ½ cup cheese at a time, waiting until mixture is melted and smooth before adding more. Stir in black pepper and nutmeg. Keep warm.

Step 3: In small saucepan over medium heat, combine 8 sage leaves water and sugar. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat; let syrup cool at least 30 minutes. Discard sage leaves; pour syrup into airtight container. Store in refrigerator until ready to use (up to 2 weeks).

Step 4: In cocktail shaker, combine ice, gin, lemon juice, ¾ ounce sage simple syrup (made in step 3); shake vigorously 30 seconds. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with lemon twist and remaining 2 sage leaves.

Step 5: Serve Sage French 75 with Murray’s Fondue.

Check out Kroger’s other celebratory ideas here.

