Where Was ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “A Biltmore Christmas,” premieres on Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. Read on to see more behind-the-scenes moments from the filming locations and cast.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ Was Filmed in Asheville, North Carolina

“A Biltmore Christmas” was filmed entirely on location at the Biltmore Estate, a historic house museum and tourist attraction in Asheville, North Carolina. WYFF4 reported that production on the movie wrapped back in January as the snow was falling. The movie was filmed in and around the Biltmore House estate, and about 300 extras were hired for the production.

You can watch a live stream of the Biltmore Estate on the Hallmark Channel right here.

Hallmark Channel writes about the live stream: “By day, the elegant rooms of Biltmore House shimmer, beautifully bedecked with Christmas trees, ribbons, garlands, and thousands of twinkling lights. By night, flickering candlelight, glowing fireplaces, and live music invite you to imagine yourself a guest at the first Vanderbilt family Christmas in 1895. Stroll through the sparkling illumination of our European-inspired Antler Hill Village, sample award-winning wines handcrafted at our estate Winery, and immerse yourself in the real-life setting of Hallmark Channel’s A Biltmore Christmas filmed on location at America’s Largest Home.”

The Biltmore Estate posted an excited message about the movie on Instagram, writing: “Who else is excited for the world premiere of @hallmarkchannel’s “A Biltmore Christmas,” happening in just one short week? 🎄🎬 Here, view some stills from the movie, which premieres on November 26th at 8:00/7:00 CT on the Hallmark Channel!”

The Biltmore Estate has served as a filming location for a number of movies and TV shows over the years, including “The Swan” (1956), “Forrest Gump” (1994), “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992), “The Private Eyes” (1980), “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” (2012), “Hannibal” (2001), “Patch Adams” (1998), and more.

Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha joined forces to talk about their enchanting Christmas film in a live interview on the Hallmark Channel. The cast also has a series of interviews on the Hallmark Channel that you can watch ahead of the premiere.

Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming for Hallmark Media told ABC11 about the film: “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience. We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

Romantic Asheville reported that filming began in January 2023 and takes place entirely on location at the estate. They noted that this is the first time the estate “plays itself in a movie.”

The Citizen Times reported in a lengthy article that Biltmore House is adorned with over 65 Christmas trees, yet only one of them is authentic—the 35-foot-tall Fraser fir in the Banquet Hall. The decision to use artificial trees in other areas is a deliberate choice aimed at preserving the integrity of historic rooms and floors.

The Biltmore.com also provided details about the filming, including:

8 vintage cars were used during the filming of the movie

200 yards of artificial snow were used

300 Asheville-area locals were hired as extras

8,000+ people submitted applications online to be cast as extras, which Hallmark producers said is the most they’ve ever received.

Bethany Joy Lenz shared a thankful post on Instagram about the film.

She shared another post from the second day of touring the estate before they began filming, writing: “a 🐴 ride with my new co-star @polahaha, and Kris teaching strangers how to buy his new book #MomentsLikeThis after we lingered, chatting with our firepit host, Ian, until it was time to close it all down 🔥.”

She shared another behind-the-scenes post here.

“Magical Biltmore,” she wrote in another post.

Kristoffer Polaha shared the following on his Instagram account when they wrapped in late January.

“That’s a wrap! Thank you Biltmore House! Thank you Hallmark! Thank you to our incredibly talented leading lady @joylenz and the entire cast and crew for crushing it! Thank you to the staff at @biltmoreestate for hosting us and taking such good care of us. And to the city of @ashevillenorthcarolina — thank you!” he wrote.

Polaha shared a lot of behind-the-scenes posts on his Instagram.

“It is a beautiful day,” he wrote in one.

“Turbo and I,” he shared in another post.

Actor Jonathan Frakes shared his excitement about the movie as well:

“I can’t wait for you to see what we made…” he wrote.

Jennifer Cortese shared these pictures:

“And so it begins… Day 1, That’s a wrap! Thank you,” Cortese wrote in another post.

Annabelle Borke also is excited for people to see the movie, she shared in a post.

And here’s another behind-the-scenes moment from the stars.

“And a bit of fun BTS from #ABiltmoreChristmas, airing on November 26, 8 pm at Hallmark Channel ❤️,” Lenz wrote in another post.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Lucy Hardgrove (Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie, His Merry Wife! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. After shaking off the initial shock of this turn of events, Lucy embraces this as her chance to uncover the truth about the movie’s original ending. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Bethany Joy Lenz plays Lucy. According to her bio, she’s an award-winning director, actress, singer, composer, producer, and fine artist. Lenz has collaborated with notable figures such as Paul Sorvino, Mary Tyler Moore, Ben Foster, James Franco, Carole King, Barkhad Abdi, Joyce Carol Oates, Gail Mancuso, Jason Moore, Matt Shakman, and Garry Marshall.

Her significant contribution to the popular CW drama “One Tree Hill” during a nine-year run elevated her to pop-culture icon status. Her recent credits include works like “Good Sam” and being a series regular in the USA Network’s “Suits” spinoff “Pearson.” In 2020, Lenz took on the lead role in Michael Koryta’s “So Cold the River,” where she also served as an executive producer. Her other credits include “Blindfire,” “Dexter,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Colony,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and the title role in E! Network’s inaugural scripted drama, “Songbyrd.”

Kristoffer Polaha is Jack. According to his bio, he’s well known for his lead role in The CW series, “Life Unexpected.” His TV credits also include a recurring role on “Get Shorty,” the limited series “Condor,” and the TV movie “Burying Barstow.” Before that, Polaha co-starred with Rainn Wilson in the FOX series “Backstrom” and has been in several TV series, such as “North Shore,” “Miss Guided,” “Made in Jersey,” “Ringer,” and “Valentine.” He also had a multi-season recurring role on “Mad Men.”

Polaha is notably recognized for his leading roles in Hallmark movies, with releases including “A Winning Team” and “We Wish You a Married Christmas,” and more.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release:

Jonathan Frakes (Winston)

Robert Picardo (Harold Balaban )

Mary McDonough (Director)

A.K. Ben ninghofen (Margaret)

Annabelle Borke (Ava Hayward)

Colton Little (Claude Lancaster)

David Alexander (William West)

Jennifer Cortese (Peggy)

Jason Saucier (Security Guard)

Tommy Cresswell (Michael Balaban)

Alphie Hyorth (Head Angel)

Ray Ficca (Gus)

Caity Brewer (Becca)

Heather Shore (Secretary)

Philena Gilmer (Woman)

