‘A Christmas Treasure’: Where It Was Filmed, the Soundtrack & Cast

Hallmark’s “A Christmas Treasure” premieres on Sunday, November 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier. Read on to learn where the movie was filmed and all about the cast who are starring in it.

‘A Christmas Treasure’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Christmas Treasure” was filmed in Canada in June.

One of the regions where it was filmed was Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Abbotsford, B.C. local sharing pics of Christmas movie production that I believe is Hallmark's A CHRISTMAS TREASURE pic.twitter.com/XorfjTsSaG — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) June 2, 2021

Production List also noted Vancouver as a filming area for the movie.

Sparks said she’s very proud of this movie.

She wrote, “Woot woot! I’m so proud of this project, and can’t wait for you to meet this incredible cast! They gave their all to the film and killllled it!!”

“So excited to be a part of this amazing list of talent bringing amazing new holiday films to the network,” she said.

Samantha Liana Cole plays Naomi in the movie. She shared a series of photos from filming the movie.

She wrote about the movie: “Its crazy to be able to call this “work”… I mean yeeah, a LOT of work goes into it lol but then we get to just play… Play for a living. What a blessing 😫. Ugh. Making this movie really was magical, the entire cast and crew was just straight magicccc. Thank you thank you thank you ALL! Special shout out to the Director Michael! What a pleasure to work with you again! @hallmarkchannel I am so so so grateful 🙏🏾 thank you.”

Sparks replied, “Yessssss! Loved getting to know you and work with you Samantha! Can’t wait to do it again. 🤍”

Nelson Wong, who also stars, posted about the movie too.

Wong wrote: “Excited to be part of the #CountdownToChristmas with the premiere of A Christmas Treasure with the super talented @jordinsparks and the rest of this amazing cast and crew…”

Wong shared that Michael Robison, director of “It Was Always You,” also directed this movie.

Lossen Chambers shared these filming photos.

Chambers wrote: “Thank you to a wonderful cast and crew for making this one such joy! We had a lot of fun making this one. 📣”

The Soundtrack of the Movie

In the movie, Sparks performs two classic Christmas songs: “This Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night.”

She also performs her original song, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” from her 2020 Christmas album Cider & Hennessy.





The video above is Sparks’ official “Oh, It’s Christmas!” song.

The song includes lyrics like: “Oh, it’s Christmas, Oh, it’s Christmas, Again, oh, it’s Christmas, Hope this feeling never ends… What’s that over there? Thought I saw a couple reindeer fly across the moon. Got no more time to spare. I got to put the tree up in the living room.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.”

Jordin Sparks is Lou. She’s also an executive producer of the film. Her other TV and film appearances include “Doug Unplugs,” “The Masked Dancer” (Exotic Bird), “Unrelated,” “Show Dogs,” “The Real O’Neals,” “Left Behind,” “CSI,” and more.

She won “American Idol” at the age of 17 in 2007, making her the youngest winner in the series of the show, IMDb reported. She’s a Grammy-nominated, multiple-platinum singer and is involved in a lot of charity work, Look to the Stars shared. Her father is NFL cornerback Philippi Sparks, who played for the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. He retired in 2000. She’s married to Dana Isaiah Thomas and according to IMDb, now goes by Jordin Sparks Thomas.

Michael Xavier is Kyle. Last year he starred opposite Tamera Mowry-Housley in “Christmas Comes Twice.” His other credits include “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (another 2021 movie), “Beware of the Midwife,” “A Christmas Mission,” “Letters to Santa Claus,” “Christmas on Wheels,” “The Expanse” (Thomas), “Northern Rescue” (Paul), “Bitten” (Logan), “Kim’s Convenience,” “Covert Affairs,” “The Best Years” (Delman), and more.

Daniel Bacon is Ethan. His credits include “Nantucket Noel,” “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” “Maid,” “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife,” “Sweet Carolina,” “Limetown,” “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” “Love and Sunshine,” “Heartland,” “Somewhere Between” (Glenn Cupcake Kupner), “A Heavenly Christmas,” “Paranormal Solutions Inc.” (Mark), “Autumn Dreams,” “White Collar Poet” (Oliver), “The L Word,” “Dark Angel,” “Stargate SG-1,” and much more.

Lossen Chambers is Marcy. Her credits include “Christmas Sail” (which just aired last weekend), “Family Law” (Judge Maria Natali), “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” (Myrna), “One Winter Wedding,” “Mystery 101” (Tabitha), “The Good Doctor,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” “The Flash” (Dr. Vanessa Ambres), “Unspeakable” (Liz Byrne), “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Mrs. Morrow), “Hiccups” (Sheila), “Fringe,” “Men in Trees,” “Snow Dogs,” “Bird on a Wire,” and more.

Also starring are:

Nathan Witte (Brice)

Robyn Bradley (Andrea)

Samantha Cole (Naomi)

Heather-Claire Nortey (Jeralyn)

Nelson Wong (Mayor Townsend)

Brent Strait (Henry)

Wesley Salter (Del)

Klarc Jerome Wilson (Aaron Taylor)

Aliya Boulanger (Beth Taylor)

