Where Was “A Holiday Spectacular” Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Holiday Spectacular,” premieres on Sunday, November 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, and features The Radio City Rockettes. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Holiday Spectacular’ Was Filmed in Upstate New York

“A Holiday Spectacular” (working title “A Spectacular Christmas”) was filmed in New York, MovieWeb.com reported. The Radio City Music Hall and Hudson Valley in upstate New York served as stunning backdrops for the holiday-themed film. This Christmas movie is based on a narrative that takes place in the late 1950s, and features The Rockettes.

Almost a year ago, Heavy posted a story about the movie, featuring some details on the filming locations. This included a casting call that revealed the movie was about “A beautiful story set in 1957 about a woman who dreams of becoming a Rockette much to her family’s dismay.”

The movie was filmed in January and February in the regions of Albany, Newburgh, Staatsburgh, and Beacon, New York.

The Rockettes not only participated in thousands of stage spectaculars at Radio City Music Hall, but they have also performed at the center of many memorable moments in history.

According to the Rockettes’ official website, the group was established in 1925 and took its name from a British dancing troop. In those days, a Rockette needed to be between 5’2″ and 5’7″, but nowadays, the maximum height is 5’10 1/2″. The organization initially consisted of only 16 women, but it has now grown to encompass 80 women today.

Writer Julie Sherman-Wolf posted this picture on Instagram about the movie being so close to premiering.

And look at all those behind-the-scenes pictures shared by Sara Gallo, who plays Sofia in the movie.

Rockette Sarah Marie Daniel shared her excitement for the movie, writing: “If you know me I’m such a Hallmark girl, so to perform at this event with my @therockettes sisters was just the coolest. 😍”

Here’s another fun picture:

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Ginna Claire Mason began her career in the musical “Wicked “on Broadway in November 2015 as the Glinda Standby, according to her bio on the Wicked fandom page. She worked alongside Rachel Tucker and Jennifer DiNioa until February 2017. She continued to play the part up until October 2018 on the 2nd National Tour. In 2019 she began working on Broadway once again with Jessica Vosk, Hannah Corneau, Jennifer DiNoia, and currently Lindsay Pearce.

Derek Klena is a well-known actor and vocalist. His work on Broadway has included “Jagged Little Pill” (2019–2021), “Anastasia” (2017–2018), and “The Bridges of Madison County.” He has appeared on a number of different episodes of different TV shows, including “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “The Code.”

In 2018, Klena wed his longtime girlfriend Elycia Scriven.

Also starring in the movie are Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret, and the Radio City Rockettes.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup