Where Was ‘A Kismet Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, and part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” line-up, “A Kismet Christmas,” premieres on Sunday, October 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Sarah Ramos, Marilu Henner, and Carlo Marks. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Kismet Christmas’ Was Filmed in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

According to UBCP ACTRA, “A Kismet Christmas” was filmed in Victoria, BC, Canada from August 2 to August 12. Many Hallmark movies are filmed in British Columbia, so it’s no surprise that “Kismet” is part of the list. British Columbia is particularly popular with Christmas movies.

This movie was directed by Mark Jean. The Twitter account Sleepy Kitty Paw, known for sharing accurate filming details about movies, shared some set pictures from the film.

Set pics from Hallmark's A KISMET CHRISTMAS, which wrapped last month in Victoria. 📸 https://t.co/Pe11CCKIbP pic.twitter.com/eDQya4R49C — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 17, 2022

Meet the Cast of ‘A Kismet Christmas’

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads:

Best-selling children’s author Sarah Collins (Ramos) has a family legend: if you sleep with one of her Gramma Mia’s Kismet cookies under your pillow on Christmas Eve, you’ll dream of your true love. But when Sarah tried it years ago and then confessed her love to Travis (Marks), the boy living next door, she ended up with a broken heart. Now Sarah’s back in town, and in a surprising twist, Jasmine (Rubi Tupper, “An Amish Sin”), the winner of the Christmas contest and Sarah’s #1 fan, turns out to be Travis’s young daughter. When Sarah sees Travis again, the same feelings bubble up but this time, she’s determined to keep them to herself. But this proves tough as they reconnect and rebuild their relationship. Gramma Mia (Henner), upon realizing the power of the Kismet cookie, has refused to make them since Sarah’s heartbreak. With the urging of some old friends, Sarah makes a fresh batch to see if the magic of the cookies is still there and if they can help open some hearts to love just in time for Christmas.

Sarah Ramos plays a character by the same name, Sarah. According to her bio, she’s an actor, writer, director, and producer. Some of her well-known credits include Haddie Braverman on NBC’s “Parenthood,” “Winning Time,” the Hulu film “The Boy Downstairs,” and Showtime’s “The Affair.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she produced “Quarantscenes,” an anthology of memorable, funny scenes that she recreated. Elle Fanning, Dylan O’Brien, and Aubrey Plaza are among the other actors who appeared in the series.

She posted a few pictures and reels on her Instagram account about her new Christmas movie, writing: “Get in loser we’re shooting a Hallmark Christmas Movie.” Of course, this is a line from a famous movie.

Carlo Marks plays Travis in the film. According to his bio, his credits include Hallmark Channel’s “Making Spirits Bright” with Taylor Cole, “Christmas with the Darlings” with Katrina Law, Hallmark Mysteries’ “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” with Jen Lilley, portraying Cillian in CW’s “The 100,” as well as William Seaver in CW’s “The Flash.” Marks also starred as David Peck on Hallmark’s series “Chesapeake Shores” for five seasons.

On October 10, he celebrated Shivani Ruparelia’s birthday, writing: “Happy Birthday to my favourite human who’s been… I love you forever.”

Marilu Henner plays Gramma Mia. Barbara Pollard, who is Raylene in “A Kismet Christmas,” posted a picture with Henner on Instagram, commenting: “Pretty chuffed to work with this one! Author of 10+ books and 73 films under her belt. Marilu Henner.”

In an interview with PIX11, Henner revealed that this is her 27th Hallmark movie. Clearly a veteran in the field!

Henner was featured by People in August with an article titled: “Marilu Henner Has Found the Key to Great Sex at 70: ‘Vision ‘and’ Heat.'” In the story, Henner admitted: “One of my marriages was all heat. The other one was all vision.”

According to her bio, Henner is the mother of two kids, Nick and Joey, and is married to Michael Brown, CEO of Browntrout Publishers. Henner also loves giving back to her community in many ways.

Also starring in the movie are:

Rubi Tupper (Jasmine)

Michele Scarabelli (Patsy)

Zahf Paroo (Benny)

Roark Critchlow (Mayor Schebly)

Kayla Deorksen (Helen)

Briton T. Maxwell (Emcee)

If you miss the movie, it will air again on these dates:

Friday, October 28, 6/5c

Tuesday, November 1, 8/7c

Saturday, November 5, 4/3c

Monday, November 21, 10a/9c

