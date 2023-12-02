‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas movie, “A Not So Royal Christmas,” premieres on Saturday December, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp. Read on to see behind-the-scenes stories from cast and crew, including details on where the movie was filmed.

‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada, Including at Dundurn Castle

According to the FTIA, the newest Countdown to Christmas feature was filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, with a beginning filming date set for September 4, 2023. But based on other posts, it appears filming ended up starting a little later than that.

The Hamilton Spectator reported on September 22 that the movie was filmed at the Dundurn Castle, a historic neoclassical mansion on York Boulevard in Hamilton. They mentioned that wreaths and trees were decorating the castle grounds, and artificial snow was being laid on the grass in front of the castle’s main entrance. You can see some pictures of the crew in action on the website.

Dundurn Castle is currently offering Christmas tours for visitors.

In Halton reported in early October that parts of the Hallmark movie were also filmed in Milton, a town about half an hour north of Hamilton. Main Street was one of the filming locations, and a parking lot between Knox Church and Chudleigh Blossom Cafe turned into a Christmas market for the movie. In Halton noted that filming took place October 6, 10, 11, 12, and 13. The designated filming locations encompassed Main Street, spanning from Martin Street to James Street, and 174 Main St. E.

Will Kemp shared the following behind-the-scenes pictures from Toronto, Ontario, on his Instagram account, sharing: “We made a Christmas Movie!”

Writer Anna White shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

Brooke D’Orsay plays Charlotte. According to her Hallmark bio, she started her career as a member of the Toronto-based improv troupe Trailervision, and later voiced Caitlin Cooke on the popular Canadian animated sitcom “6Teen.” She was most recently seen in leading roles in Hallmark Channel’s “A Fabled Holiday” and “Wedding of a Lifetime!” and has also starred in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love.” D’Orsay previously held a recurring role on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and, prior to that, was a star of USA’s “Royal Pains.”

Her co-star, Will Kemp, takes on the role of Adam. According to his bio, he began dance training at the age of nine, and later became a member of The Royal Ballet Senior Associates and The Royal Ballet Upper School in England. His dance repertoire includes the role of the Gypsy Lover in Frederick Ashton’s The Two Pigeons at the Royal Opera House. After graduating from the Royal Ballet School, Kemp joined Adventures in Motion Pictures (AMP) for the creation of Matthew Bourne’s production of Swan Lake. More recently, Kemp showcased his dancing talents in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango,” co-starring with Lacey Chabert. They previously starred together in the widely popular “Christmas Waltz.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Roy Lewis (Sir Gustus )

Taylor Love (Kirsten )

Lisa Bunting (Rayna )

Michael Hough (Jensen )

Lindsay Owen Pierre (Tony )

Maria Alice Frankis (Alice )

Diane L. Johnstone (Trina )

Fuad Ahmed (Advisor #1 )

Lisa Ryder (Advisor to the King)

Peter Millard (King of Nordin )

Toni Ellwand (Queen of Nordin )

Andrew Hodwitz (Bowden )

Jose Arias (Curious Tourist)

Ron Lea (Charlotte’s Dad)

