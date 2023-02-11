Where Was ‘A Paris Proposal’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Loveuary movie, “A Paris Proposal,” premieres on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Paris Proposal’ Was Filmed in Paris and Bulgaria

According to Hallmark’s press release, “A Parisl Proposal” was filmed “partially on location in the city of light” and will feature iconic locations. According to Instagram posts, the movie was filmed in November.

PenaVega posted a photo right before leaving her family for work.

She wrote on November 5: “Well I’m off! And already crying. 23 days without my beautiful family by my side. We try our best to not leave for more than two weeks if we have to. But sometimes that’s just not possible. But it’s moments like these that just remind me of how blessed I am and how much I love all of my stinkers 🤣. ♥️♥️♥️💕”

She also filmed beautiful aerial shot during her trip to Europe.

While in Bulgaria, she talked about how cold it was filming there, and how she wasn’t supposed to post any pictures while on set.

She wrote: “I’m not allowed to talk about the movie yet. I did post pictures of me in Hair/Makeup chair, then I got an email today saying ‘No posting any pictures on social media!’ but I didn’t give anything away, so I don’t know if they’re talking to me or to somebody else but… I’m usually the one getting in trouble so hopefully it wasn’t me!”

She mentioned that she enjoyed the people that she was working with. She said that while Bulgaria was fun, she was excited to go to Paris a week later.

In an interview with Us Weekly, PenaVega said they had an all-European cast in Paris and Bulgaria.

During filming, director Jessica Harmon posted: “Why work when one can dance” in this Instagram post, where she tagged the location as Bulgaria.

“All the emotions of directing,” she wrote in another post.

“I love her @bethanybrown,” she shared in another behind-the-scenes video.

“Beth in Bulgaria. Films are better with friends,” she wrote in another post.

And while in Paris, she posted: “Parisian tubs come with fries and fries come with mayonnaise. All was right in the world.”

Lubomir Kovachev, who plays Marcel in the movie, posted these two pictures on Instagram while on set.

“Shooting day #cinema #sunnyday,” he wrote in one.

Meet the Cast of ‘A Paris Proposal’

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Anna (PenaVega) is an account manager for a New York City advertising agency who has the opportunity to land the biggest client of her career – Durand Diamonds. Much to her chagrin, her boss dispatches her and her colleague Sebastian (Bishop) to the City of Light to make the pitch and seal the deal. Anna’s by-the-books work style clashes with Sebastian’s looser approach and over-the-top ideas that dazzle the client but exceed budget realities that land them in hot water. Not only that, but Paris holds painful memories for her since that’s where she and her now ex-husband honeymooned at the start of their brief, one-year marriage. When they arrive in Paris to meet with the client, a misunderstanding leads the Durands to believe Anna and Sebastian are married, making them excited about the prospect of having real-life couple in charge of the creative vision for their brand. As they work on their campaign pitch and try to keep up appearances of being a happy couple – which becomes more complicated when Sebastian’s family becomes involved – they begin to learn about each other and the most romantic city in the world just might be working its magic. But when the truth about their relationship, or lack thereof, comes to light will this mean the end of their professional partnership as well as their budding romance?

According to her bio, Alexa PenaVega (who portrays Anna) is a singer and actress. Her career started as a child in 1996 when she played Jo Harding in “Twister.” She has appeared in a number of TV series and films, including “The Bernie Mac Show”, “Ghost Whisperer,” “ER,” and the 2001 film “Spy Kids.” Following the success of “Spy Kids,” sequels were made. PenaVega went on to star in a number of additional films, including “Sleepover,” “State’s Evidence,” “Odd Girl Out,” “Walkout, Remember the Daze,” “Repo!” “The Genetic Opera,” and “The Pregnancy Project.”

She and husband Carlos PenaVega have been married since 2014 and have starred in a number of Hallmark films together.

According to his bio, Nicholas Bishop (who plays Sebastian) can most recently be seen in the second season of HBO’s “Industry,” as well as in the film “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” in which he co-stars with Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell. He also appeared in “Pretty Red Dress” and “Becoming Elizabeth,” along with “The Critic” in 2021 opposite Ian McKellan and Mark Strong. Other credits include the award-winning BBC series “Cranford,” “Hustle,” and the E4 comedy “Drifters.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Kate Fahy (Marion)

Vincent Winterhalter (Louis)

Daniel Lundh (Gabriel)

Bethany Brown (Lily)

Krissi Bohn (Caroline)

Marianne Borgo (Estelle)

Nicholas Woodeson (Jacques)

Elie Kaempfen (Andre)

Dimo Alexiev (Henri)

Mila Bancheva (Julia)

Euan Macnaughton (Tom)

Kate Nichols (Laura)

Emanuela Shkodreva (Lucie)

Lubomir Kovachev (Marcel)

Bertrand Pellerin (Photographer)

Yavor Gadzhev (Marion’s Assistant)

Emily Norris (Bride-To-Be)

Matthew Luret (Groom-To-Be)

