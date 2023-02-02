Hallmark’s February 2023 Lineup: See New Movies & ‘Loveuary’ Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand-new movies for February 2023, also known as “Loveuary.” Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning in addition to new episodes almost every Sunday night for “The Way Home.”

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, February 4: ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’

Hallmark’s new movie “Sweeter Than Chocolate” premieres on Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte, and Brenda Strong.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A local bakery is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on Feb. 14, drawing in a TV reporter to investigate.”

Sunday, February 5: ‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “Curious Caterer: Grilling Season” on Sunday, February 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker.

The synopsis reads: “Caterer Goldy Berry reunites with detective Tom Schultz when a realtor is murdered. As they uncover personal and professional rivalries, they realize the culprit is closer than expected.”

Saturday, February 11: ‘A Paris Proposal’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “A Paris Proposal” premieres on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Anna (PenaVega) is an account manager for a New York City advertising agency who has the opportunity to land the biggest client of her career — Durand Diamonds. Much to her chagrin, her boss dispatches her and her colleague Sebastian (Bishop) to the City of Lights to make the pitch and seal the deal. Anna’s by-the-books work style clashes with Sebastian’s looser approach and over-the-top ideas that dazzle the client but exceed budget realities that land them in hot water. When they arrive in Paris to meet with the client, a misunderstanding leads the Durands to believe Anna and Sebastian are married, making them excited about the prospect of having real-life couple in charge of the creative vision for their brand and forcing them to try to keep up appearances.”

Sunday, February 12 Brings a Change to Hallmark’s Schedule

According to Hallmark’s online schedule, “The Way Home” will be airing encores of two episodes on Sunday, February 12, rather than new episodes. This is likely due to the Super Bowl.

Saturday, February 18: ‘Welcome to Valentine’

Hallmark’s new movie “Welcome to Valentine” premieres on Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “It’s a week away from Valentine’s Day and Olivia (Davis) loses both her boyfriend and her job in the same week. Her sister Vanessa, who still lives in their hometown in Nebraska, convinces Olivia to come back home for an extended trip and help get her back on her feet. Olivia’s roommate in New York has a friend, George (Tarasiuk), who’s driving out to Los Angeles and agrees to take Olivia to her destination — which is exactly halfway between New York and California — in exchange for a free night’s stay in her hometown. Olivia, low on cash after her layoff, agrees to take turns driving so he can get to Los Angeles in less than five days. The two strangers set out on the open road, both on their way to being who they think they’re supposed to be. When George’s car breaks down mere miles from Olivia’s hometown, he has to stay a few more days in Valentine, Nebraska with Olivia and her sister. After spending so much time together, the two realize that their priorities might have changed, and love is what truly matters.”

Saturday, February 25: ‘Made for Each Other’

Hallmark’s new movie “Made for Each Other” premieres on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen, Aaron O’Connell, and Illeana Douglas.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A sculptor (Turshen) uses magic to mold her ideal man (O’Connell) into reality but begins to fall for her real-life friend (Cohen) and embraces the flaws that make love perfectly imperfect.”

