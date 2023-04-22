Where Was ‘A Pinch of Portugal’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Pinch of Portugal,” premieres on Saturday April 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell. Read on to learn all about where “A Pinch of Portugal” was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘A Pinch of Portugal’ Was Filmed on Location in Portugal

According to IMDb,”A Pinch of Portugal” was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, and other nearby locations. Directed by Clare Niederpruem, the movie boasts stunning scenery that might just inspire you to travel. Niederpruem posted a lot of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram account, featuring crew members and actors alike.

Mitchell jokingly commented on Instagram: “This place is a real struggle but I’ll get through it. 😜”

“Still working on my camouflage skills,” he shared in another photo taken in Lisbon.

“Bom dia! ☀️” he posted in a picture tagged in Sintra, Portugal.

Hemmens revealed on her Instagram that she’s a certified chef, similar to her role in the movie. She wrote, “Another (true) fun fact: I’m actually a certified chef and it was a dream to play one in Portugal!”

Actress Johnna Dias-Watson posted a selfie with the other actors, commenting: “Pinch of Portugal out April 22nd (THIS SATURDAY) on the hallmark channel!!”

She also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account from her adventures in Portugal.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads:

Anna (Hemmens) is perfectly content being the on-camera prep cook for Dean (Darren Day, “Celebrity Big Brother”), an international celebrity chef. However, one day Dean unexpectedly walks away from his popular food show, leaving Anna to step into the role of host and chef, fighting a serious case of imposter syndrome along the way. Anna steps up to the plate in a big way and starts to make the show her own, traveling to markets, harbors, and cheese cellars to profile and cook the cuisine of Portugal. Much to her surprised, Anna finds she enjoys the limelight – as well as the attention of both her Aussie cameraman, Russ (Mitchell), and Portuguese location scout, Lucas, (Duarte Gomes, “Por Ti”). When Dean unexpectedly returns to set, Anna must decide if she is ready to fully take the lead in her career. With Russ by her side Anna realizes she is much more capable than she originally thought.

According to her Hallmark bio, Hemmens (Anna in the movie) is well-known recently for her role as Maria in the CW series “Roswell, New Mexico” and her recurring role on “Yellowstone.” Her other appearances on TV include the sitcom “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”, the OWN series “If Loving You is Wrong,” a lead on the CW’s “Hellcats,” and a recurring character on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Recently, Hemmens starred in “Christmas in My Heart” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as the Hallmark Channel original movie “Love, Take Two.”

She recently signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark.

“Thank you to the wonderful team at #Hallmark for this very official welcome to the family. I am honored! 💜✨” she shared when she announced her major deal.

According to his bio, Luke Mitchell (Russ in the movie) wanted to be a tennis pro when he was younger, but got his start as an actor in Melbourne, Australia. His first professional acting job was in the Australian soap opera “Neighbours.” He also starred in the children’s drama series “H20: Just Add Water” and “Home and Away.” Mitchell’s most recent TV appearance was in the third season of the ABC drama “Big Sky.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Johnna Dias-Watson

Martina Laird

Duarte Gomes

Amy Louise Pemberton

Eric Geynes

Darren Day

Michael Monicatti

André Gago

