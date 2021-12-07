‘A Royal Queens Christmas’: New Photos & Trailer Released

The Hallmark Channel is airing a new Christmas movie this weekend with a royalty theme. “A Royal Queens Christmas” premieres on Saturday, December 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on to see the movie’s new trailer along with photos that Hallmark released early.

The new movie will also premiere on the W Network in Canada on Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

A New Trailer Provides a Sneak Peek at the Movie

A new trailer released by Hallmark provides a sneak peek into this weekend’s movie. You can watch it below.





Play



Preview – A Royal Queens Christmas – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for "A Royal Queens Christmas" starring Megan Park and Julian Morris. 2021-12-04T03:02:51Z

The movie stars Julian Morris and Megan Park. The synopsis reads: “A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.”

The trailer provides a little more of an idea about what to expect, revealing that the prince (Colin) hides his true identity from Dee Dee for at least part of their relationship. Then she will have to decide if she can forgive him for not being forthcoming about who he is.

Rob Thomas, the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, is going to have a song featured during this movie. He recently released a new Christmas album called “Something About Christmas Time.” He told Us Weekly that a song from his new album, “A New York Christmas,” will be heard during “A Royal Queens Christmas.”

See Photos from the Movie

Here are some of the photos that Hallmark has released ahead of the movie’s premiere.

Julian Morris plays Colin, who is a prince and a pianist.

Megan Park is Dee Dee, who’s enlisting Colin’s help for a children’s Christmas show.

It looks like there might be a snowman contest at some point during the movie, based on the photo below.

Anna Starnino is in a photo shared by Crown Media before the movie’s release.

Tony Nappo is in a photo shared by Crown Media before the movie’s release.

Crown Media also shared a photo of the prince in his royal uniform.

Michael Hanrahan is in a photo from the movie that was released early by Crown Media.

Here’s a photo from one of the rehearsals.

This appears to be the stage for the children’s show that they are preparing for.

Park is perhaps best known from “The Fallout” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” whereas Morris is well known from “Pretty Little Liars” and “Man in an Orange Shirt.”

Park is a writer, director, producer, and actor, according to a press release from Crown Media. She wrote and directed “The Fallout,” which premiered at SXSW 2021 and will be streaming on HBO Max in 2022. Park has also directed campaigns for artists like Billie Eilish, Gucci Mane, and more.

Hallmark is known for its royalty-themed movies. Some of the other royal movies that Hallmark has aired in previous years include “Royal Hearts,” “Royal Matchmaker,” “Royal New Year’s Eve,” “One Royal Holiday,” “Once Upon a Prince,” “Christmas at the Palace,” “Fit for a Prince,” and more.

