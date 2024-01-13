Where Was ‘A Scottish Love Scheme’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Scottish Love Scheme,” premieres on Saturday, January 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erica Durance and Jordan Young. Read on to learn all about the cast and where the movie was filmed.

‘A Scottish Love Scheme’ Was Filmed in Scotland, Including a Location Where Viewers Can Stay

While most Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, the newest feature film is an exception. Part of the New Year, New Movies line-up, “A Scottish Love Scheme” was filmed on location in Scotland in August.

According to TheNational.Scot, the movie was shot in East Lothian, including The Castle Inn. Situated in the village of Dirleton, The Castle Inn is located between the coastal towns of North Berwick and Gullane. It has a picturesque view of Dirleton Castle, a twelfth-century fortress once belonging to the De Vaux family.

Hallmark fans who want to relive “A Scottish Love Scheme” can even book a stay at The Castle Inn. It has four suites with views of the Direlton Castle that are available for room rentals or bed-and-breakfast rentals. The Inn is on the East Lothians Golf Coast, where the Scottish Open Championships take place. There’s a lot to do in the area too, including visiting golf clubs, spas, Capital City, Edinburgh, nearby beaches, and more.

IMDb also notes that the movie was filmed in Hailes Castle, Haddington, UK, and Yellowcraig Beach, North Berwick, UK.

Director Heather Hawthorne Doyle posted about the movie on Instagram, writing: “Yes! All the stories from @jenni.baynham and me will come to life!.”

She also reposted a behind-the-scenes reel from filmmaker Jay Kamal: ❤️ 🙌 🎥

In another post, she wrote: “Reflecting on the time spent in Scotland filming ‘A Scottish Love Scheme’ and then exploring this magical country. I was the first Hawthorn to travel back since my Grandfather left as a teenager to come to Canada 94 years ago.”

In a late August post, she wrote: “A fitting end to a tremendous shoot. ‘A Scottish Love Scheme’ entirely filmed, appropriately so, in Scotland. A genuinely terrific cast and crew including a leading lady and a DP I was honoured to work with. And an EP who has been a friend for years but after this we’re at a whole other level. And one of the things that bonded us (more than tales of critters inside and outside our accommodations) was talking about our families. Especially our kids (mine grown hers still little) and my brand new granddaughter. That’s success to us. @jenni.baynham.”

She also wrote: “…Working with the ‘Mickster’ as I liked to call him, the intensely talented Michael Coulter, was indeed a once in a lifetime experience to go along with shooting my first movie in Scotland.”

She shared another gorgeous picture while filming.

“I never get the first slate on a movie – but since this one is shooting in Scotland I wanted to be able to remember it forever,” she wrote.

“This is home for the next month. Blessed to be in Scotland – feels like a fairytale,” she posted in another share, which included a picture of The Castle Inn.

She shared a multitude of beautiful pictures from her time in Scotland, writing in one post: “Low key obsessed with every angle and every potential scene.”

Erica Durance posted the movie announcement on her Instagram page.

In another post, she wrote: “Love a Scottish Crew and Love Love Love Scotland!!!!!”

Writer Gina Azzi also got to visit, sharing: “A Scottish Love Scheme premieres Jan 13! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 While in Scotland, I certainly soaked up every second of my experience, including a necessary stop here. Any guesses where I am?! 💙 (peep my closed eyes as I committed the moment to memory! 🤣)”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Lily travels to Scotland with her mother and reconnects with Logan, a childhood family friend. Unbeknownst to Lily and Logan, their meddling mothers have come up with a plan to set them up.”

Erica Durance plays Lily. According to her bio, she was cast as Lois Lane in “Smallville” for the CW after extensive auditions featuring numerous actresses. Seven years and 140 episodes later, Durance secured the lead role in her own series, “Saving Hope,” which earned the title of most-watched Canadian TV show for three out of the five years it was on the air. She has been featured in numerous TV movies across various networks, including Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel. She’s had numerous roles with Hallmark, including “Unexpected Grace,” “Color My World with Love,” “North to Home,” “We Need a Little Christmas” and “Open by Christmas.” Additionally, she took on the starring role in New Line Cinema’s feature film, “Butterfly Effect II.”

Jordan Young is Logan. According to his bio, he recently wrapped up filming for the return of the BBC drama series, “Vigil.” He assumes a regular role in the BBC Scotland comedy “Scot Squad,” which has earned a BAFTA, and takes on a leading role in the series “River City.”

His diverse TV portfolio includes credits in productions such as “The Daly Grind” (BBC), “Armchairs” (Tiger Aspect), “Doctors,” “Shetland” (BBC), “Bob Servant” (BBC3), “Doors Open” (ITV/Sprout Pictures), “Garrow’s Law” (BBC), “Law & Order” (Kudos/ITV), “Mongrels” (BBC3), and “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret” (RDF).

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Jo Cameron Brown (Cait Reese)

Jack Stewart (Caleb Campbell)

Juliet Cadzow (Mairi Campbell)

Bradley Connell (Finn Campbell)

James Mackenzie (Rory Campbell)

Kevin McMonagle (George Reese)

Rodney Matthew (Cameron)

Jonny McGarrity (Phil DePaul)

Dylan Murphy Neilson (Brewery Employee)

