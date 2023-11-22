Where Was ‘A Season for Family’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest Christmas film, “A Season for Family,” premieres on Wednesday November 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Stacey Farber and Brendan Penny. Read on to learn all about the cast and where the movie was filmed.

‘A Season for Family’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

“A Season for Family” was filmed in Canada. Azriel Dalman, who stars in the movie, included quite a few Vancouver hashtags while he posted some behind-the-scenes photos.

Dalman’s Instagram account shows him at his trailer, where he writes: “People are asking if I have BTS photos of ‘A Season For Family’, Obviously I do!” and includes the hashtag #vancouvertalent.

He also shared a picture with Jacobson, writing: “Totally normal boys in a totally normal situation,” with the hashtag #vancouverkids.

He joked in another post: “When your industry is on strike, but the Good Lord blessed you with enormous biceps and the voice of an angel, you load up on mom’s spaghetti and become a rapper. This is called diversifying. We’ll see you at the Grammys. I said what I said.”

He also shared that Penny is “a lot of fun and very down to earth.”

Farber wrote that she was lucky to be cast with Penny.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads “Maddy’s adopted son Wesley has just one Christmas wish: to meet his brother Cody, who was adopted into a different family. Cody’s father Paul is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul.”

Stacey Farber plays Maddy. According to her bio, she gained international recognition through her role in the Canadian TV series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” where she portrayed Ellie Nash for seven years. Her “Degrassi” episodes are still broadcast on TV and online in over 140 countries.

Her other credits include “Virgin River,” “The Spencer Sisters,” “Diggstown,” “Butlers in Love,” “Superman & Lois” (Leslie Larr), “Animal Kingdom,” and more.

Brendan Penny portrays Paul. According to his bio, he’s well known among Hallmark viewers for his role on the family drama “Chesapeake Shores.” He’s also starred in Hallmark movies such as “The Wedding Cottage,” “In Merry Measure,” and “The Charm Bracelet,” the last of which earned him a 2021 Leo nomination. Additionally, he took the lead in the anthology of “Vineyard” movies alongside Rachael Leigh Cook. Beyond the Hallmark realm, Penny made notable appearances in the “BH90210” remake, portraying Jennie Garth’s love interest. He also served as a series lead in the CTV/ABC crime drama “Motive,” produced by the creators of “Dexter” and “The Mentalist.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Benjamin Jacobson (Wesley)

Azriel Dalman (Cody)

Edward Ruttle (Jeremy)

Cameron Bancroft (Charles)

Laura Soltis (Frances)

Cardi Wong (Collin)

Dean Marshall (Michael)

Jim Martens (Santa)

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’