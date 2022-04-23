Where Was ‘A Tail of Love’ Filmed? Meet the Cast & Indie the Dog

The Hallmark Channel’s newest spring movie, “A Tail of Love,” premieres on Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Brittany Bristow and Chris McNally. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Tail of Love’ Was Filmed in North Bay, Ontario

As with many Hallmark movies, “A Tail of Love” was filmed in Canada. The movie was filmed under several working titles, including “Love Rescued” and “A Dog Named Indie.”

According to IMDb, the movie was filmed in North Bay, Ontario, Canada. Interestingly, the movie was filmed more than a year ago, according to IMDb Pro. Pre-production began in February 2021 and post-production began in September 2021.

The last day of filming was June 24, 2021, according to a post shared by Bristow. She wrote, “It has been such an incredibly wonderful, fun shoot. To all the pups who came out to make this so special – I love you! Thank you to the amazing cast & crew, this one will go down as one of my favourites!”

The movie will also be screened on April 25 at Galaxy Cinemas North Bay in Canada and all ticket sales will benefit the North Bay Humane Society’s expansion, North Bay Nugget shared. If you’re in that region, you can buy a ticket at this link.

Bristow shared that her co-star, Moxie, really stole her heart during filming.

And here she is with another one of her co-stars.

She joked that her Instagram is now a dog appreciation account.

Bristow said she was really happy while filming this movie.

She said one of the best parts of filming were the puppy kisses.

Bristow also talked about the wonderful friendship she built with Humberly Gonzalez while they were filming the movie.

McNally also loved working with his dog co-stars.

Russel Yuen said anyone who gets to work with Leif Bristow is lucky. Leif is the executive producer of the movie and the director. Yuen played the role of Dale.

Yuen also shared this gorgeous photo while they were filming in North Bay. He said this was a break between shots, and the photo was taken at a Maple Ridge farm/reception facility.

Shortly after filming ended, Yuen said he was already missing the cast and crew.

Meet the Cast

Brittany Bristow is Bella. Her many credits include “Home for a Royal Heart” (2022), “Hudson & Rex,” “The Story of Love,” “Loving Christmas,” “Love in Whitbrooke,” “Rising Suns” (Sloan Camden), “Shadowtown,” “The Marijuana Conspiracy,” “Love, Romance & Chocolate,” “Christmas at the Palace,” “No Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” “Love on Safari,” “Royal Matchmaker,” “Love Blossoms,” “Coming In,” “Baxter” (Tassie for 12 episodes), and more.

Bristow and Dustin Keating got engaged in August 2021.

Chris McNally is JR. He’s perhaps best known among Hallmark viewers for the role of Lucas on “When Calls the Heart.” His other credits include “Firefly Lane” (Mr. Waverly), “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” (Mr. Daniels), “Riverdale,” “Snowkissed,” “Five Summer Weddings,” “A Winter Princess,” “The Sweetest Heart,” “Altered Carbon” (Sergei), “Rocky Mountain Christmas,” “Gourmet Detective,” “Hearts of Christmas,” and more.

Moxie portrays the loveable pup named Indie in the movie.





According to IMDb, Indie was named after George Lucas’ dog. You can see an interview with Moxie’s owner, Dawn, in the video above.

Jayne Eastwood is Lily. Her credits include “Workin’ Moms” (Goldie), “Overlord and the Underwoods” (Nana), “Home Sweet Home Alone,” “Trigger Point,” “Endlings,” “Lockdown,” “Dino Dana” (Mrs. Currie), “Hey Lady!” (Lady), “A Doggone Christmas,” “The Knight Before Christmas,” “Imposters,” “Star Falls,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Annedroids” (Shania’s Grandma for 15 episodes), “Haven” (Gloria for 23 episodes), “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” (Mrs. White), “No Stranger Than Love,” “Scaredy Squirrel,” “JoJo’s Circus” (Ms. Kersplatski), “12 Dates of Christmas,” “Little Mosque on the Prairie” (Mrs. Wispinski for 16 episodes), “Billable Hours” (Maxine for 20 episodes), “Wedding Wars,” “Hairspray” (Miss Wimsey), “This Is Wonderland” (Ronnie for 23 episodes), “The Shields Stories,” “Wild Card,” “Widows’ (Audrey), “For Better or for Worse” (Mrs. Dingle), “Noddy” (Aunt Agatha for 47 episodes), “Material World” (Bernice for 25 episodes), “Ramona,” numerous voice roles, and more.

Toya Alexis is Jill. Her credits include “Marry Me This Christmas,” “A Puppy for Christmas,” “A Day Late and a Dollar Short,” “Rookie Blue,” “Being Erica,” “Ready or Not,” “Side Effects,” and more.

Humberly Gonzalez is Maddie. Her credits include “Fallen Angels Murder Club” (Rena), “Stay the Night,” “Maps and Mistletoes,” “Nurses” (Dr. Ivy Turcotte), “Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Ginny & Georgia” (Sophie), “In the Dark” (Vanessa for 10 episodes), “Utopia Falls” (Brooklyn 2 for 10 episodes), “Hudson & Rex,” “Guilt Free Zone,” “Orphan Black,” and more.

Russel Yuen is Dale. According to IMDb, his credits include “Fallen Angels Murder Club” (D.A. Lincoln), “TallBoyz,” “Overlord and the Underwoods” (Jojo), “Transplant,” “Home Sweet Home Alone” (Storm Watch Anchor), “Chaos,” “Pretty Cheaters, Deadly Lies,” “Rising Suns” (Dan Sun), “5000 Years of Heroes” (Liu Bang), “Tokens,” “The Liberated,” “Air Crash Investigation,” “Make it Pop” (Mr. Chang), “Blood and Water” (Lt. David Chu), “The Expanse,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “The Jensen Project,” “Superstorm,” “My First Wedding,” “Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat” (voice of Reader for 27 episodes), “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not,” “Scoop” series (Chang), and more.

Also starring, according to Crown Media, are:

Neil Crone (Ed Colvin)

Stephanie Moore (Rachel)

Michael Blake (Chad)

Cora Eckert (Mom)

Victoria Jacques (Rachel Employee #2)

Denys Tremblay (Rachel Employee #1)

