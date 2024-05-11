Cindy Busby: Filming Location in A Whitewater Romance ‘Really Steals the Show’

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Whitewater Romance,” premieres on Saturday May 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘A Whitewater Romance’ Was Filmed in the Squamish, Canada, Region, Busby Shared

Part of the Countdown to Summer movie lineup, the new Hallmark feature was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada region. According to a Cindy Busby interview with Hallmark, it was primarily in the Squamish region. According to Burnaby Now, the movie was also filmed in the Burnaby region back in September 2023. (Burnaby is just about 90 minutes from Squamish.) Filming wrapped in October.

In a Hallmark Live interview, Cindy Busby talked about the locations where they filmed:

The main character is the scenery. It was shot primarily in Squamish, British Columbia, which is halfway from Vancouver to Whistler. It is absolutely such a beautiful country. We had beautiful weather. The water is just crystal clear, and there was even salmon around where we were… The scenery is just absolutely impeccable. That kind of really steals the show…

Jobs for BC Film Industry Workers, a Facebook group, posted a listing in July 2023 looking for local residents to help with filming in the Squamish and Whistler regions of Canada. At the time, filming was supposed to take place in August and they were looking for a production designer, script supervisor, costumer, makeup artist, and more.

Cindy Busby also took to Instagram to thank the entire team for their involvement in the movie. She also used the hashtag #BCfilms in her post.

“Thank you to all those who were a part of the making of this movie! You inspire me and this would not have been possible without you!🙏”

She also posted a series of pictures with the cast.

She shared a cute montage of her trip, starting with flying to the filming location all the way to going back home to Los Angeles with her puppy.

“A day in the life of Suzie on set! #moviestar 🐶🌟🐶🌟🐶🌟🐶🌟🐶🌟🐶🌟,” she wrote.

Back in October 2023, producer Jason Bourque posted a picture about wrapping filming.

“We wrapped White Water Romance!” Borque wrote. “Wow that was an adventure! Here’s my creative partners-in-crime who braved glacier rivers, Class 4 rapids, forest zip-lining, aggressive squirrels and a few torrential downpours. Big shout out to my ultra talented leads @cindy_busby and @hollingsworthb for giving a 150% and a truly dedicated cast and crew that made this such a pleasure.”

Borque shared a number of behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

“Our B cam op waaaaaay down in the corner shooting wilderness vistas,” he wrote in one post. “All very beautiful except for the smell of decaying salmon :)”

Getting to the base of a waterfall required rope work, he shared.

Writer Juliana Wimbles posted a picture with a location of Paradise Valley, British Columbia, which is about an hour north of Vancouver.

Kate Twa posted: “First time whitewater rafting! Thank you @outbackrafting for bouncing us through stunning scenery, keeping us wild and safe. Of course, what could go wrong with @jasonbourque1 at the helm and @cindy_busby and @hollingsworthb leading the way!”

Canadian Outback Rafting, tagged in her post, provides half-day, full-day, and multi-day rafting and floating trips in British Columbia, the Yukon and Alaska, according to their Instagram bio.

William Devry Simard posted, “I think you guys will enjoy this one.” He tagged Squamish in the post, which is another location in British Columbia, Canada. Squamish is about an hour away from Vancouver.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Maya attends an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains where she meets Matt who, initially, is her competitor. As they’re forced to pair up, an unlikely connection begins to evolve.”

Cindy Busby plays Maya. According to her bio, she enrolled in Dawson College’s Professional Theater Program for a three-year training. Following graduation, Busby secured a leading role as Ashley Stanton in over 50 episodes of “Heartland.” The show gained rapid popularity, reaching audiences in 81 countries and becoming a top pick on Netflix. Busby’s success continued, including portraying the antagonist in the TV movie “Picture This” alongside Ashley Tisdale, and making guest appearances on hit series such as “The Vampire Diaries,” “Supernatural,” “The L.A. Complex,” “Rush,” “Proof,” “The Tomorrow People,” and “The Secret Circle.” In 2010 and 2011, Busby ventured onto the big screen with roles in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “The Big Year.”

Benjamin Hollingsworth portrays Matt. According to his bio, he’s made notable appearances in various TV projects, most recently in a recurring role on the Paramount+ original drama series, “Joe Pickett,” along with guest appearances on shows such as “Debris,” “Nancy Drew,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Suits,” and “The Beautiful Life: TBL.” His TV movie repertoire includes productions like “Lucky in Love” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.” Previously, he headlined Hallmark Channel films such as “Love Under the Olive Tree,” “A Splash of Love,” and “Romance in Style,” as well as “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

He’s also well known for his role on Netflix’s hit series “Virgin River.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Kate Twa (Allegra)

William deVry (Jim)

Edwin Perez (Luis)

Alisha -Marie Ahamed (Claire)

Sophia Carriere (Carmen)

Heather Doerksen (Marilyn)

Sandra Dominguez -Shapiro (Sasha)

