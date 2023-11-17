‘A World Record Christmas’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ newest Christmas movie, “A World Record Christmas,” premieres on Thursday, November 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant and Aias Dalman. Dalman, who portrays a boy on the autism spectrum, is also on the spectrum himself. Read on to learn more about where it was filmed, the cast, and other behind-the-scenes stories.

‘A World Record Christmas’ Was Filmed in British Columbia, Canada, in the Spring

Part of the Miracles of Christmas lineup on Hallmark, “A World Record Christmas” was filmed in Langley, British Columbia, according to IMDb.

Director Jason Bourque posted the following picture on Instagram, revealing that filming wrapped back in April.

He also posted his excitement about the movie when he wrote: “LOVE this movie! Directed #aworldrecordchristmas earlier this year and it’s truly one of the most special and unique #Hallmark movies I’ve ever had the opportunity to direct. Big shout out to @aiasdalman for knocking it out of the ballpark and the rest of our awesome cast, crew and fearless producer @antoniocupo @aprilambertelek @daphnehoskins @alisonwandzura”

The movie was filmed, in part, at the Krause Berry Farm in Langley, according to the farm’s list of movies filmed at their location.

Part of what makes this movie so special is that it’s based on a true story about a boy with autism who wants to get the world record for stacking 1,400 Jenga blocks, Guinness World Records revealed.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads:

Charlie (Dalman) is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1400 Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa (DeLoach) and stepfather Eric (Bryant) encourage him to reach for his dream and they all celebrate when he gets the good news that he’ll have get his chance on Christmas Eve. In the spirit of the holiday, they organize a fundraiser giving the townspeople an opportunity to donate and decorate a Jenga block, with the proceeds going to benefit kids with autism. Charlie’s journey to setting the Jenga world record gives them all the chance to learn more not just about themselves, but about what family really means.

Nikki DeLoach plays Marissa. According to her bio, her recent projects include Hallmark projects like “Two Turtle Doves” with Michael Rady, “Sweet Autumn,” “Cranberry Christmas,” and “Five More Minutes.” The latter premiered in 2021 as part of the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She also had a cameo in the “Five More Minutes” sequel in 2022. Collaborating with her writing partner, Megan McNulty, DeLoach co-wrote “Christmas for Keeps,” another addition to the “Miracles of Christmas” 2021 series.

DeLoach has also recently appeared in “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows,” “Curious Caterer: Grilling Season,” and “The Gift of Peace,” which made its debut during Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” programming event in 2022.

Lucas Bryant plays Eric. His Hallmark bio notes that he has established a notable presence in both Canada and the United States. Originally from Elmira, Ontario, Bryant received his education in theatre and drama at Sheridan College in Oakville.

One of his prominent roles was in Syfy’s mystery series, “Haven,” where he was the lead in all five seasons. The series, inspired by Stephen King’s novella “The Colorado Kid,” saw Bryant portraying Nathan Wuornos, a local police officer. Nathan’s character, somewhat reluctantly, forms a partnership with the new FBI agent in town, Audrey Parker, played by Emily Rose.

Aias Dalman plays the role of Charlie. He is a 14-year-old actor and screenwriter from Vancouver, BC, Canada. According to his bio, he’s on the autistic spectrum (just like his character in the movie) and takes immense joy in contributing authentic representation to the screen. His recent notable roles include bieng featured in the film “When Time Got Louder” alongside actors such as Willow Shields, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Lochlyn Munroe. Dalman also took on a supporting lead role in the Lifetime feature film “Doomsday Mom,” sharing the screen with actors like Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, and Patrick Duffy.

Dalman turned 14 just about a week before the movie’s premiere, according to his Instagram.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, aare:

Daphne Hoskins (Amy Gulsvig)

April Amber Telek (Jane Gulsvig)

Beverley Elliott (Nana Mary)

Miranda Edwards (Hillary Hartman)

David Allan Pearson (Benjamin Stackhouse)

Mark Chavez (Gary)

Alison Wandzura (Ophelia Bennett)

Matt Hamilton (Peter)

Aurelio Di Nunzio

Meena Mann (Karla Ray)

Auldin Maxwell (Christopher)

Emily Lé (Secretary)

Sakura Sykes (Server)

Aurora Todd (Sophia)

