Hallmark star Alicia Witt often draws upon her past, personal experiences to inspire her songs. She recently revealed that a traumatic experience in a relationship inspired a recent song release.

She Wrote Her New Song After a Relationship Where Her Partner Was Unfaithful

Play

Video Video related to alicia witt opens up about relationship trauma that inspired new song 2023-06-12T16:53:38-04:00

In an interview with People, Witt shared that her new song, “Clever Mind,” was inspired by a tough relationship she was once in. She wrote the song years ago with songwriter Tia Sillers, who is known for the “I Hope You Dance,” and Sillers’ late husband Mark Selby.

Witt told People that the inspiration for “Clever Mind” was a relationship where her significant other had cheated on her. She said she wanted to “find forgiveness and understanding” for the other woman, so she wrote the song from the other woman’s perspective.

She told People that the song was “about the pain of falling in love with someone who isn’t available — tumbling down a rabbit hole of desperation to believe they’re going to leave their relationship for you; and knowing you have only yourself to blame.”

She said she imagined how lonely it must have been from that woman’s perspective, even knowing “as painful as it had been for me, learning my partner had been unfaithful.” She tried to imagine that the situation was even more painful for the other woman, and put those thoughts into her song.

The First Song on Her New Album Was a ‘Deeply Personal Anthem’

“Clever Mind” is the second song on her “Witness” album. The first song is “Witness,” which she released in April.

“Witness is a deeply personal anthem about getting thru an unimaginably hard chapter – and coming out the other side, forever changed,” she wrote on Instagram on March 29. “Most of all, it’s about those who walked with you through it. it’s a love song above all else ❤️‍🔥.”

Witt had gone through deeply troubling times, including being diagnosed with cancer shortly before her parents’ deaths. Her parents Robert and Diane Witt were tragically found dead in their home on December 20, 2021, after Alicia Witt had asked a family member to do a welfare check on them. They died from “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” caused by cold exposure, Boston.com and Telegram & Gazette reported.

In a Facebook post, Witt shared that she had received her HER2 breast cancer diagnosis on November 4, 2021, which was just a little more than a month before her parents died.

Witt has persevered through the pain, expressing her feelings in her music. She’s already experienced significant success in her music career so far. She told People that her song “Chasing Shadows” in 2021 was on Billboard’s top 30 for five weeks.

“To know that this song I made up is being heard on the radio to that extent, it’s a deep, deep glow,” she said about the experience.

Most recently, Witt attended Christmas Con with numerous other Hallmark stars in Kansas City. She shared on Instagram that she had a show in Chicago the day after the convention ended.

“I’ve got a show that i’ll be playing in chicago tomorrow night … and i’m looking to put as many of these books and vinyl into your hands here as possible, so i don’t have to ship em back,” she shared.

Just before the convention, she visited Hallmark’s headquarters with other stars.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s June 2023 Lineup of New Movies