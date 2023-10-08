Alison Sweeney’s Teen Son Worked on Hallmark’s New ‘Hannah Swensen’ Movie

When longtime Hallmark stars Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison filmed their latest movie together, “A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,” they had a special member of the crew on set: Sweeney’s 18-year-old son, Ben.

During the three week shoot, the teen had a “rotating internship,” he told People of his role on the film, which premiered on October 6, 2023, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. His famous mom was excited he found the experience so fascinating.

“As a parent, I always strive to teach my kids new life skills,” Sweeney told the magazine. “There are so many different career opportunities available today that I love when opportunities allow Ben to understand all the options available to them.”

Sweeney and her husband, retired police officer David Sanov, are parents to Ben and daughter Megan, 14. Ben turned 18 on February 26, and the family stayed with Sweeney in Vancouver while she filmed the new movie over the summer, she said on Instagram. Ben used the chance to learn about the movie-making process as Sweeney slipped back into her role as Hannah Swensen, a character she’s played since 2015.

Alison Sweeney’s Son Worked Behind the Scenes, But He’s Shown an Interest in Acting, Too

Witnessing Ben’s curiosity and work ethic on-set was a joy for Sweeney, 47, who told People that he took a particular interest in how the cameras are operated.

“Ben is such a conscientious worker,” the proud mom said. “He has a part-time job during the school year and he thrives with the responsibility. From being on set, he’s developed a new understanding and appreciation of camera operations, which has been fun to watch him explore.”

Ben said he loved that his rotating internship gave him the chance to work on different aspects of the film shoot.

“One of my roles on set was helping out the props department,” he said. “Another was an assistant to the camera operator. I learned a lot about the dynamics of a set and how the crew works together.”

And, as his mom said, he found the cameras most intriguing.

“Learning about the mechanics of the camera and how it works is fascinating,” he said. “I also enjoyed learning about the focus and the zoom and how they work with each other by manipulating how light enters the lens.”

But he also learned some important tips from his mom, he told the magazine, especially when he was working with the prop department.

He explained, “My mom gave me some insight into the level of detail that I need to pay attention to. I thought she just wanted me to hold her things for her, but my mom told me the importance of holding actors’ props for them so they keep a critical prop from getting lost.”

“While it was sometimes nerve-wracking, I would love to work on another film set,” he added. “It was a new and unforgettable life experience to see what it is like to perform a full-time job.”

Ben has also shown an interest in acting, playing the lead in a high school production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” in May, which Sweeney shared her pride over in May.

“With every experience, I hope my kids take away more confidence in themselves to thrive in any dynamic and a greater understanding of the hard work that goes into every job,” Sweeney told People. “I always love having my kids with me at work and when they better understand the roles of crew, it makes the time even more interesting and fun for them.”

‘Hannah Sweeney Mystery’ Gets Mostly Positive Reviews From Sleuthers

Hallmark’s “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” series is based on over 30 books about the baker and amateur detective, written by Joanne Fluke. Five movies aired from 2015 to 2017 under the “Murder, She Baked” banner, but after executives on the project changed and the series was rebooted in 2021, Sweeney told TV Goodness that they changed the name to “Hannah Swensen Mysteries.”

Now that the ninth movie in the franchise, ‘A Zest for Death,’ has premiered, Ben can take pride in having worked on a movie that received glowing reviews from most Hallmark fans. The reaction on social media to Sweeney’s newest mystery as small town bakery owner Hannah Swensen has been overwhelmingly positive.

Spoiler Alert: The following includes details on the latest “Hannah Swensen” movie, so don’t keep reading if you have not yet watched.

On the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page, nearly 200 fans offered up their feedback in the first 24 hours after the movie premiere. Many were relieved to see Hannah and her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston, get back together after the last movie, May’s “Carrot Cake Murder,” ended with a cliffhanger breakup.

“It was great to see them back on screen,” one fan wrote . “Love their chemistry! Looking forward to seeing many more new episodes!”

“ Another commented , “Love. Love this series! Wishing for many more! The looks Mike gives Hannah, are so cute and funny!

however, in a Reddit chatroom dedicated to Hallmark movies, several fans complained that Mike was too much of a pushover just to make peace with Hannah.

“I don’t get Mike apologizing for anything when it was Hannah who kept interfering in his previous case despite his repeated pleas for her to back off,” someone wrote. “The writers are making him a chump.”

Many people were glad to see Hannah’s sister Andrea, played by Lisa Durupt, return to the franchise alongside her other sister Michelle, played by Tess Atkins.

On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Instagram account, one person wrote , “I am so, so glad Andrea is back. I love her.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you so so much”

“Thank god you brought back andrea..never do movie without her plz,” another viewer wrote

Hallmark has not revealed whether a ninth installment of the "Hannah Swensen Mysteries" is in the cards.