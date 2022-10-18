Alison Sweeney’s Husband Celebrates Monumental Milestone

Hallmark star Alison Sweeney’s husband, David Sanov, is celebrating a major life milestone. He just retired after nearly three decades of service with law enforcement.

Sanov Served 27 Years with the California Highway Patrol

According to Sweeney’s Instagram post, her husband had worked for the California Highway Patrol for 27 years before his recent retirement.

She wrote, “We are so proud of Dave’s 27 years of service with the @californiahighwaypatrol 💛💙 . Congratulations on your well earned retirement. Can’t wait for the next chapter in our lives.”

Followers, friends, and fellow Hallmark stars flooded her post with congratulations.

Lacey Chabert wrote, “Thank you for your service, Dave. Wishing the best for you guys!”

Danica McKellar wrote, “Congratulations and thank you for your service, Dave! 😍”

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Congratulations Dave!! Thank you for your 27 years of service 👏”

Barbie Gold replied, “God bless the State Patrol! Most professional police in the world! Congratulations on retiring!”

Many people shared that they had family in law enforcement too. Sharon wrote, “Congratulations Dave and thank you for your service! It was a great day of relief when my husband retired from being a policeman. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.”

Rhena Holeman wrote, “Congratulations Dave, Ali I have followed your career for years. Thank you Dave for your service, my son has been a police officer for a little over a year now.” ‘

Jayne Kubasak added in a compliment, writing, “Congratulations Dave… thanks for protecting our freeways all these years. Hope your next chapter in life is amazing. You sure don’t look like you are old enough to work there for 27 years.”

The Couple Just Celebrated 22 Years of Marriage

Back in July, they celebrated 22 years of marriage, Sweeney shared.

Sweeney told Closer Weekly that she and her husband have a marriage evaluation of sorts every year.

“Every year on our anniversary, we have a dinner date and talk about how our relationship is going,” she said. “…We kind of give each other a job evaluation, which sounds a little embarrassing! We talk about our three favorite things about the other person and then three things that we could work on.”

In January, she shared a photo of him in uniform for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Sweeney wrote, “I just want to say how much I appreciate my husband, Dave and all the honest & brave men & women in law enforcement. Thank you for your service. 💙💛”

She also previously shared a photo of their wedding day, comparing it to a recent picture.

In an interview with She Knows, Sweeney revealed that no matter how busy they are, she and her husband find time to spend together.

“My husband Dave and I work hard to keep our relationship solid apart and separate from our role as parents, even if it’s just snuggling watching TV together after the kids are in bed,” she said.

She added that the shows they watch together are “sacred” and he event waited to watch the finale of “Breaking Bad” until she got back from filming.

“I think the trick to keeping the spark alive is engaging in their life and sharing yours,” she said. “Not just mundane day-to-day business of family or kids, but really finding the stuff you enjoy together. Dave and I love to travel, we go to music concerts together, we even love the heated discussions after we watch something on Netflix. It’s just about connecting.”

