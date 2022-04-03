Where Was ‘Always Amore’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new movie in its spring lineup, “Always Amore,” on Sunday, April 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Tyler Hynes and Autumn Reeser. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Always Amore’ Was Filmed in Canada

Like many Hallmark movies, “Always Amore” was filmed in Canada. It was produced by Front Street Pictures, a production company located in Vancouver, IMDbPro shared. The movie was filmed in February.

Reeser shared some of her experiences during filming in a recent interview.

She said in an interview with Hallmark Happenings (a clip is embedded above) that the movie was awkward to her but also had a beautiful story.

“It’s very different from the last movie I did,” she said. “It’s deeper. We go deeper in this because it’s a story of a woman who’s lost her husband and is trying to find her footing in life again…”

She said that she believed that a lot of women would resonate with the theme of the movie: “The feeling of being the one responsible for holding it all together. And that’s something that resonates very deeply with me.”

Hynes told Digital Journal that he appreciates his fans so much.

“I really appreciate them as human beings,” he said. “They are a group of supportive individuals and they support me, each other, and the films. I will probably do a Facebook Live after the movie airs just with the fans on the Facebook groups so I can have a chat with them. They are exceptional humans and they breathe so much light into this world.”

Hynes has said that he’s dedicating this movie to everyone in the hospitality industry.

Hynes shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments while filming in Canada on his Instagram story here.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “As Elizabeth tries to keep her late husband’s once acclaimed restaurant afloat, she’s forced to work with a consultant to turn things around. He reignites her passion for baking and life itself.”

Autumn Reeser is Elizabeth. Her many credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Christmas Under the Stars,” “A Glenbrooke Christmas,” “All Summer Long,” “Love on the Menu,” “America 2.0” (Olivia Huff), “Season for Love,” “The Arrangement” (Leslie), “911,” “A Bramble House Christmas,” “Salvation” (Tess), “Kill ‘Em All,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Necessary Roughness” (Abby), “Last Resort” (Kylie), “No Ordinary Family” (Katie for 20 episodes), “Entourage” (Lizzie), “Raising the Bar,” “Valentine” (Phoebe), “The O.C.” (Taylor Townsend for 31 episodes), “Complete Savages” (Angela), “Grounded for Life” (Alison), and more. She was also Emma in the recent “The Wedding Veil” trilogy.

Tyler Hynes is Ben. His many other credits include “An Unexpected Christmas,” “Roadhouse Romance” (which just premiered last fall), “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” “Letterkenny” (Dierks), “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “Hotwired in Suburbia,” “Wedding March 5,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Winter in Vail,” “UnREAL” (Billy), “Deadly Double Cross,” “19-2” (Vince), “Saving Hope” (Luke), “Heartland,” “Warehouse 13” (Joshua), “The Firm” (Patrick,) “Valemont” (Gabriel), “15/Love” (Nate), “Amazon” (Will), and more.

Patty McCormack is Nonna. McCormack has an Oscar nomination for “The Bad Seed” and, according to IMDb, she’s working on a sequel to the movie for Lifetime. Her other credits include “Barking Mad,” “Dirty John,” “General Hospital” (Dr. Monica Quartermaine), “House of Deadly Secrets,” “Stan Against Evil,” “Atwill at Large,” “Hart of Dixie,” “A Moving Romance,” “Have You Met Miss Jones?” (Connie), “Scandal,” “Elevator Girl,” “Frost/Nixon” (Pat Nixon), “The Sopranos” (Liz La Cerva), “Skin,” “Choosing Matthias,” “Mommy,” “Romance Theatre” (Sally), “The Ropers” (Anne Brookes), “Emergency!,” “The Best of Everything” (Linda Warren for 111 episodes), “The Doctors,” “Peck’s Bad Girl” (Torey Peck), “Playhouse 90,” “Mama” (Ingeborg), and more.

Giada De Laurentiis is executive-producing the movie. De Laurentiis told Deadline about the movie: “My family has a deep history in cinema and Italian culture. It has been a dream of mine to take my love of film and food to Executive Produce a Hallmark movie that authentically honors my amazing Italian heritage.”

Also starring, according to Crown Media, are:

Matthew Del Bel Belluz (Antonio)

Erica Tremblay (Sofia)

Rachelle Goulding (Ginny)

Lisa Marie DiGiacinto (Carla)

Peter Bryant (Richard)

Francisca Dennis (Carmen)

Latonya Williams (Organizer)

Seth Ranaweera (Coastside Chef)

Miranda Edwards (Gail)

Kurt Long (Jared)

Jovanna Burke (Charlotte)

Eli Gabay (Signore Petrunti)

Scott Mendonca (Taster)

Edmond Wong (Restaurant Owner)

Lyndsey Gavin (Street Musician)

