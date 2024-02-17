Where Was ‘An American in Austen’ Filmed? Cast Behind-the-Scenes Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “An American in Austen,” premieres on Saturday, February 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Eliza Bennett and Nicholas Bishop. The film premiered early on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark’s premium streaming service. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and other behind-the-scenes details.

‘An American in Austen’ Was Filmed in Bulgaria, Ireland & Other Locations

Part of the Loveuary line-up, “An American in Austen” was filmed in Bulgaria and other locations. Parade reported that it was primarily shot in Bulgaria. Bulgaria has been a primary location for a number of other Hallmark movies, such as “A Very Venice Romance,” “Paris, Wine & Romance,” and “The Wedding Veil Journey.” According to a post by cast member Toby-Alexander Smith, the movie was filmed back in June, however another post indicates that it actually wrapped in November.

A2Z Filming Location also noted that some of the scenes in the trailer were from locations in Ireland, including Beaulieu House and Garden. In fact, quite a few scenes from the trailer are from this museum. The trailer also shows a scene from Carton House, a five-star hotel in Ireland.

Actress Grace Hogg-Robinson posted a behind-the-scenes moment featuring a very unconventional drink for the movie’s time period.

She also shared a lot of behind-the-scenes moments with her co-workers that will make you wish you could join them. She wrote: “BTS of ‘An American in Austen’ 👀 working with very genuinely the loveliest group of people ever (see photo evidence).”

Olivia Benjamin posed for a gorgeous picture of her in her character’s dress.

She wrote: “It’s giving ✨ Regency Regina George ✨ … I was very lucky to be a small part of this project and work with such a talented, kind and generous cast and crew.”

Joe Richardson also showed off his attire and wrote: “Mr Collins – behind the scenes! I had an absolute blast filming #AnAmericanInAusten with this wonderful team.”

And back in June, Toby Alexander Smith posted this tease about the movie, writing: “Who’s the new guy? 👀🎬”

However, Charlotte Wakefield posted that the movie actually wrapped in November.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Harriet, who thinks that no real man compares to Mr. Darcy, is transported into Pride & Prejudice and gets an unexpected chance to find out.”

Eliza Bennett plays Harriet. According to her bio, viewers might be familiar with her from the recent Netflix production, “Do Revenge,” where she starred alongside Sophie Turner and Camila Mendes. She also portrayed Amanda Carrington in two seasons of the CW’s revived series, “Dynasty.” As a singer/songwriter, she unveiled singles such as “Late Twenties,” “Visit Me In Georgia,” and “Hate to Love You” in 2022. Additionally, in 2021, she collaborated with Liz Gillies on a Christmas single titled “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Bennett divides her time between Los Angeles and the U.K.

Nicholas Bishop plays Mr. Darcy. According to his bio, he is currently starring in the second season of HBO’s “Industry,” where he holds a leading role. Additionally, he plays a supporting role in the film “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” and he starred in Dionne Edwards’ “Pretty Red Dress,” along with the Starz series “Becoming Elizabeth.” In 2021, Bishop was part of the cast of “The Critic.” His diverse credits also include roles in the BBC’s “Cranford,” the series “Hustle,” and E4’s comedy “Drifters.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Nell Barlow (Elizabeth)

Catherine Hannay (Jane)

Erica Ford (Kitty)

Grace Hogg-Robinson (Lydia)

Calypso Cragg (Mary)

Robin Weaver (Mrs. Bennet)

Robert Portal (Mr. Bennet)

Toby-Alexander Smith (Charles Bingley)

Olivia Benjamin (Caroline)

Charlotte Wakefield (Charlotte Lucas)

Dominic Andersen (George Wickham)

Joseph Richardson (William Collins)

Bert Seymour (Ethan)

Kate Nichols (Natalie)

Shin-Fei Chen (Wendy)

Adam Goodwin (Footman)

Peter Broderick (Villager)

Richard Gibson (Clergyman)

Millie Kiss (Young Girl)

JR Esposito (Taxi Driver)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2024 Lineup of New Movies