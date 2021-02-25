Ashley Williams Reveals She’s Lived a ‘Nomadic’ Life Since the Pandemic

The pandemic has changed life quite a bit for many people, and among them is Hallmark star Ashley Williams. She recently revealed on Instagram that she’s been living a nomadic life this past year, after she left home to direct a movie in Canada just before the pandemic hit.

She’s Lived at 10 Airbnbs Since Leaving to Direct a Film in Canada Before the Pandemic Hit

Williams shared that she really misses New York City, but she’s also enjoying her year-long adventure in Canada.

She wrote: “Today marks one year since I left home and came to Canada to direct a movie. I haven’t been back since. The world fell apart. I’ve crashed with family, in hotels, probably ten different @Airbnb’s. This masked, nomadic life is colorful, strange and inspiring. I miss nyc. I miss my beloved next door neighbor @mandermeln. I miss the subway. I’m really looking forward to heading back to the states but endlessly grateful for the health of my family and all that Canada has done for us. #adventure”

Some fans asked if she was there with her husband, and Williams had revealed in a previous email that yes, she was. Williams’ husband, Neal Dodson, is a producer and actor. He and Williams have been married since 2011 and have two children, according to IMDb.

Her Babysitter Had an Epi-Pen Emergency Recently

On February 14, she shared that she and Dodson first met when he was an assistant and she was on a TV show. “Now we have two kids and live in an @airbnb in Canada,” she shared.

Apparently, they’ve had quite the adventure. Dodson wrote back in a reply: “Never a dull moment. And never more true than when you were stabbing our babysitter in the leg with an epi-pen on Friday afternoon before driving her to the ER while i snagged the boys and we ordered taekout while they watched Monsters Inc. As you do on most pandemic Fridays. Love you, Smash.”

Williams confirmed that what he wrote was true.

On December 15, she shared that they had a babysitter as part of their COVID-19 bubble, and she and Dodson were going on a date to get takeout tacos.

She wrote: “Friday night @nealdodson17 and I hired a babysitter we’re in a bubble with and got takeout tacos and drove to the beach to eat them in the car. It was the BEST. Afterwards I made him this video of my one person dance party with no music from the fancy bathroom where we made a quick pit stop. I hope you feel this happy at some point today. 😆😆#Fridaynight #danceparty #datenight”

Some days haven’t been easy for her. On November 12, she shared that she had to have a healthy cry a few weeks before her pandemic birthday.

Williams and her sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are working on a two-part movie called Christmas at the Madison. The movie was announced last July by The Hallmark Channel, but there’s no release date set for it yet.

In 2020, she starred in Hallmark’s Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater and in Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing.

