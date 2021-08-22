Where Was ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder’ Filmed?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest “Aurora Teagarden” installment, “Honeymoon, Honeymurder,” on Sunday, August 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, and Marilu Henner are starring. Read on to learn all about the cast and where the newest movie was filmed.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch a rerun on August 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern, August 26 at 9 p.m., August 29 at 5 p.m., September 11 at 7 p.m., or September 25 at 9 p.m.

‘Honeymoon, Honeymurder’ Was Filmed in Canada, Including Vancouver Island

In the movie, Aurora and Nick’s Paris honeymoon is delayed a week because of bad weather, so they spend a romantic getaway at a lakeside cabin before leaving for their honeymoon. Much of the movie, including some of those lakeside scenes, was filmed on Vancouver Island. Other regions in Canada were also filming locations. The movie started filming in mid-March and wrapped on April 1.

Bure said she loved the location of the new movie. She wrote on Instagram: “I don’t know what I loved more . . . filming the new Aurora or the movie location of the new Aurora 😍.”

Much of the movie was filmed on Vancouver Island, including Cowichan Lake which is located on southern Vancouver Island. Producer Jim Head shared this photo while they were filming, and tagged it as being on location for the film at Cowichan Lake. (Director Martin Wood tagged the same photo as being at YouBou, British Columbia, which is a town on Vancouver Island, north of Cowichan Lake.)

Miranda Frigon said the movie was “gorgeously shot on Vancouver Island” and shared a series of photos on Instagram, which you can see below.

She said she had to get on a really tiny plane to get to their filming location.

Bure had to ride a small plane to Vancouver Island too!

They had a lot of fun while filming.

Head shared this next photo when they first started shooting the movie, tagged in Vancouver.

Head wrote that it was “a joy and a privilege” to work with director Martin Wood.

Bure said she did a “Titanic” reenactment while filming that didn’t make it into the movie.

Bure revealed that she couldn’t get her very last line in the last scene they filmed right, and everyone was crossing their fingers that she’d finally get it right.

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “While on a “pre-honeymoon” getaway, Aurora and Nick discover a body, and as they get closer to finding out what really happened, danger knocks on their doorstep.”

Candace Cameron Bure is Aurora.

Niall Matter is Nick.

Marilu Henner is Aida.

Miranda Frigon is Dt. Lynn Liggett-Smith.

Kendall Cross is Tara Hall.

Tyler McLendon is Ross Slocum.

Brad Harder is Sergeant Heard.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Dylane Sloane (Phillip Pifer)

Ellie Harvie (Lillian Tibbett)

Julia Benson (Lizzie)

Cole Vigue (Davis Mettle)

Jaycie Dotin (Sharon Patterson)

Ben Cockell (Jacob Hall)

Mark Gibson (Donald Heller)

Ronald Thompson (Tom)

Dhirendra (Motel Manager)

Brian Cyburt (Motel Guest)

Nhi Do (Jenna, Hotel Guest Wife)

Mike Carpenter (Cliff Minton)

Lydia Campbell (Holly)

