Where Was ‘Autumn in the City’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Fall Into Love movie, “Autumn in the City”, premieres on Saturday, October 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Aimeé Teegarden and Evan Roderick. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast who are bringing the movie to life.

‘Autumn in the City’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Autumn in the City” may take place in New York, but that’s not where it was filmed. The movie was filmed in the region of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This is not the first time a movie was filmed in Vancouver — in fact, Vancouver is a popular location for Hallmark films.

Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw has confirmed that this new Fall Into Love feature was indeed filmed in Vancouver. The account is known for sharing accurate information about Hallmark filming locations and production plans.

The movie was originally called “New York Autumn Love Story” during filming (and also “NYC Autumn Love Story.”)

NEW YORK AUTUMN LOVE STORY, starring Aimee Teegarden and Evan Roderick, just wrapped near Vancouver for Hallmark. One of two fall-themed titles we know coming to Hallmark Channel in October. The other being PUMPKIN EVERYTHING. (Should be one more, too) 📸 https://t.co/q2AbVwaHe6 pic.twitter.com/ZKNi5UasKZ — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 6, 2022

IMDb Pro lists the movie as starting filming on July 24, and post-production ended on September 11.

Interestingly, Roderick shared a picture on August 11, just after filming wrapped, and captioned it: “New Yorkkkk.”

Kate Gajdosik shed some light on what went on behind the scenes, noting on the final night of filming that a “backlot (was) made to look like NYC.”

And here’s a post from Adam Beauchesne, who’s also in the movie.

This movie is a “Two 4 The Money Media” production, which is located in Burnaby, British Columbia. According to UBCP/ACTRA, the movie was filmed in the Burnaby region of Canada.

Meet the Cast

The movie synopsis, according to Hallmark, reads: “Piper Grant (Teegarden) moves to New York for a fresh start and to find her career passion. As she bounces between different exciting temp jobs that take her all over the city, she meets Austin Edwards (Roderick), an aspiring writer hoping to emerge from the shadow of his famous journalist mother (Colleen Wheeler, Tully). While Piper’s sunny optimism is at odds with Austin’s jaded personality, the magic of the autumn season soon brings them closer together. When Piper realizes her true passion is illustration, they decide to team up on a children’s book project, and in the process, discover what they’re really searching for just might be each other.“

Piper is played by Aimée Teegarden. According to her bio, she was cast at 16 in her first TV series, “Friday Night Lights.” Her character, Julie Taylor, was the eldest daughter of a high school head football coach and a high school guidance counselor. “Friday Night Lights” was nominated for an Emmy.

In 2016, she ran a half marathon with Team Nike and took part in the Chicago Spartan Race. She is also on the host committee for Oceana and a supporter of No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA).

On April 28, Teegarden shared on her Instagram account that she signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark, writing: “I’m so excited and grateful for this partnership with @Hallmark and can’t wait to keep telling stories from the ❤️”

Evan Rodrick portrays Austin in the movie. He’s an actor and a singer-songwriter.

According to his bio, Roderick played three seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). After that, he began pursuing performing arts.

Most recently, Roderick has been in “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” on Lifetime and “V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family.” He also played a lead role in “Spinning Out” on Netflix, along with Kaya Scodelario and January Jones.

#EvanRoderick is a city boy! Watch this all new NYC based movie #AutumnInTheCity on Saturday 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/71Rg265A94 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) October 11, 2022

Evan Rodrick took to Twitter with Hallmark and reminded fans to use hashtag #AutumnInTheCity to join the cast that night in discussions about the movie while it is airing.

Also starring in the movie are:

Laura Soltis (Patricia)

Adam Beauchesne (Will)

Shayan Bayat (Toby)

Vincent Gale (Alan)

Brittany Willacy (Misty)

Byron Noble (Arnold)

Kurt Evans (Marshall)

Ingrid Tesch (Phyllis)

Lucia Walters (Barbara)

Britt Maclennan (Event Manager)

David Attar (Museum Supervisor)

Lydia Campbell (Museum Mom)

Kai Ibbotson (Museum Surly Kid)

Sara Stockstad (Casting Director)

Theresa Wong (Susan)

Josh Chambers (Food Delivery Guy)

