Autumn Reeser Reveals 5-Year Project Premiering on Hallmark in August

Autumn Reeser recently revealed on social media that she’s starting a new project for Hallmark, and this one has a special meaning to her. The movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel in August, shared the star of Hallmark’s popular “The Wedding Veil” series.

She’s Been ‘Co-Birthing’ the Movie for 5 Years

In an Instagram post, Reeser revealed that she’s been working on this movie in some way or another for almost five years. She didn’t share the name of the movie, but she said it will be premiering on Hallmark in August 2024.

At the start of her post, she reflected on the time when she was single parenting two young boys, and had to watch them while also studying her lines for movies.

“On a personal level, my creative space is returning,” she wrote in her post, commenting on how her sons are now pre-teens. “I can write a lot more these days. I can develop and produce projects that mean something to me. I have space to support others in their own becoming.”

And now she’s starting on her latest project for Hallmark, which has been in the works for quite some time.

“This week we started production on a movie I’ve been co-birthing for five years…” she wrote. “(M)aybe I was kind of like a creative doula, helping @sumwhere99’s original vision to arrive earthside. :)”

The person she referenced in her post is Summer Isreal Johnson. According to her Instagram bio, Johnson is a screenwriter. IMDb has one credit listing for her, a short film called “The Omen of Motley Crue.” According to her bio on Coverfly, her “goal is to write romantic comedies that would make her friends laugh and cry” and she “would like to write for Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime, as well as the silver screen.”

In 2023, she was a finalist in the ScreenCraft Family Screenplay Competition for a script called “A Potluck Christmas.” The synopsis for the movie reads: “When an introverted book store owner must travel to her historic hometown where anyone and everyone is invited to her big-hearted mother’s Potluck Christmas celebration, she embraces a new love for the inclusive tradition thanks to a charming stranger her mom picks up along the way.”

This Will Be Reeser’s 20th Movie with Hallmark

Reeser also revealed in a separate Instagram post that her August movie is going to mark a major milestone: her 20th film for Hallmark. She shared the news while reflecting on visiting the Hallmark headquarters last year. She shared that Don Hall Jr., the grandson of Hallmark’s founder, gave the stars a tour of the facilities and talked about Hallmark’s history.

“It was incredibly meaningful to learn about the ethics of the company and I feel proud to be part of the brand as they continue to evolve,” she wrote.

She added that knowing how Hallmark is “supporting human creativity” makes her feel better as AI becomes increasingly prevalent in her industry.

“I also appreciated their status as a privately-owned company, something that feels more and more important to me as I wake up to the corporate interests and monopolies controlling much of our culture,” she wrote.

