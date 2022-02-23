Hallmark Star Becca Tobin Welcomes New Baby Via Surrogate

Hallmark star Becca Tobin announced the birth of her baby after a surrogacy that followed years of infertility. She shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram when she revealed a photo of her husband, Zach Martin, carrying the baby out of the hospital in a car seat.

She Said Ford Took ‘Five Years to Get Here, But It’s Been Worth Every Minute’

In a thankful Instagram post, Tobin wrote: “Welcome to the world, Ford. 💙 Rutherford ‘Ford’ Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter. It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love.”

Tobin Had Been Through 2 Miscarriages Before the Surrogacy

Tobin and her husband, Martin, had experienced years of infertility prior to their surrogacy, People reported. In July 2020, Tobin talked on her podcast, “LadyGang,” about going through two miscarriages. She said she and Martin decided to look into in-vitro fertilization after that.

In July 2020, Tobin spoke with her fertility doctor on her podcast about the decision to freeze their embryos, People reported. She said that when she had an ultrasound in her early 30s, her doctor told her she had a lot of eggs, so she felt a “false sense of confidence in my ability to make a baby.”

Although she didn’t have problems conceiving, she did have problems carrying a baby. Her fertility doctor said on the podcast that this was due to a decrease in the quality of the eggs, which can present itself as trouble conceiving or through miscarriages.

Tobin said freezing their embryos was freeing to her.

“There’s no better feeling,” she said. “I didn’t realize the weight that would be lifted the moment that I found out that I didn’t have to hurry up and keep trying and hopefully get something healthy.”

People reported in November 2020 that Tobin explained why she felt it was so important to be transparent: “I felt like it’s a disservice to not really put everything out there when our whole brand is about talking about what’s happening in your life, the ups and the downs. I couldn’t be like, ‘Yay, my life is perfect.’ I just felt like, no, that’s not the truth. That’s never the truth for anybody. We all have highs and lows. And that was why I felt like I needed to talk about it.”

When Tobin announced the news of her surrogacy baby, many fans and colleagues joined in on social media to congratulate her.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher wrote, “Love this little man so much ❤️.”

Jac Vanek replied, “I AM THE HAPPIEST.”

Nischelle Turner wrote, “This is EVERYTHING! Congratulations @becca over the moon for you! ❤️”

October Gonzalez replied, “And he will soon find out he is the luckiest little boy there ever was because he has you two ❤️”

Alessandra Torresani wrote, “Wow this is so wonderful congrats mama!”

Becca Tobin has starred in several Hallmark movies, including “Sister of the Bride” opposite Ryan Rottman, “A Song for Christmas” opposite Kevin McGarry, “Do I Say I Do?” opposite Ryan Kelley, and “Love at First Dance” opposite Niall Matter.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2022 Movie Lineup