Fans Buzzing Over Brennan Elliott’s New Christmas Movie Co-Star

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott has been dropping a lot of hints about his plans for the holidays. He recently revealed that he just started filming a new Christmas movie for Hallmark, and through a series of retweets, he confirmed who his holiday co-star is going to be. And fans couldn’t be more excited.

Brennan Elliott Retweeted Posts About Erica Durance Being His Co-Star

Hallmark hasn’t made any official announcements yet about Brennan Elliott’s new movie, but the co-star retweeted posts from fans who were excited to learn that Erica Durance would be his holiday co-star.

In the image below, Elliott retweeted a message from a fan sharing that “this is the Best Breaking News anyone will hear today!”

He retweeted another message sharing that Erica Durance would be his co-star, along with Barbara Niven and Mark Brandon. The movie is currently called “It Happened at Christmas” and is directed by Jason Borque.

One fan replied, “That is absolutely incredible. She is an unbelievably talented actress!!! This will really be something to look forward to.”

Another wrote, “@ericadurancetv was my pick last year when it turned out to be Allie Sweeney. Very excited! #ItHappenedAtChristmas sounds adorable.”

The exciting Hallmark 2023 Christmas movie news just keeps coming!! Brennan Elliott & Erica Durance are filming their Hallmark Christmas movie together. It's currently called "It Happened At Christmas". Directed by Jason Bourque & Barbara Niven and Mark Brandon in it too🎄🌟❤🎅 pic.twitter.com/IYBWTDGVZH — Hallmark Enthusiast 💍👰🤵🥂💒🍰🎄 (@PinkSunsetxo) June 9, 2023

The director retweeted a post about the movie, further confirming the details that Niven and Brandon will also be starring, along with Elliott and Durance.

The Movie Is Filming in Canada

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw, known for sharing accurate behind-the-scenes information about Hallmark movies, had previously shared that Borque was getting ready to direct the movie, which would be filming in British Columbia, Canada.

Jason Bourque is getting set to direct his second holiday title of the season, IT HAPPENED AT CHRISTMAS, which films next month in B.C., quite possibly (also) for Hallmark. https://t.co/ZJTywZDbmW — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) May 12, 2023

On May 29, Elliott told his fans he was starting to work on a new movie, but he didn’t share any more details. He wrote, “Start of a new filming adventure! Day 1 folks! 🤫 will share more with you all when I am allowed too but HERE WE GO! Blessed!🙏 what could it be 🤔.”

On May 26, Durance shared that she was getting ready for another movie.

Then in early June, she revealed that she was working on a Christmas movie for Hallmark.

Niven, who is also in the movie according to social media posts, has been sharing a few more selfies from the set. On June 10, she said it was a rainy day on set. Alison Sweeney jokingly replied, “Wait. What? It rains in Vancouver????”

In early June, she also shared that she was filming her new Hallmark Christmas movie.

On May 25, Lucas Talent shared a congratulatory Instagram post for Matthew Del Bel Belluz, who booked a role on Hallmark’s “It Happened at Christmas.”

Mark Brandon also shared his excitement, noting that this will be his 29th Hallmark movie.

According to Creative BC, “It Happened at Christmas” will be filming through June 23. Kim Arnott and Kate Gajdosik are producing, in addition to Borque directing. The local production company is Christmas Tour Productions.

Elliott has starred in numerous Hallmark films, including “The Perfect Pairing,” “Marry Go Round,” “The Gift of Peace,” “Christmas in Vienna,” “Crossword Mysteries,” “Christmas at Grand Valley,” “Christmas Encore,” “Open By Christmas,” the “All of My Heart” series, and more.

Erica Durance’s Hallmark movies include “North to Home,” “Unexpected Grace,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Color My World with Love,” “Open By Christmas,” “Wedding Planner Mystery,” and more.

