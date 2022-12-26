Brennan Elliott Shares Update After Wife’s Cancer Surgery

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott shared an update after his wife Cami’s cancer surgery, and his fans responded with continued commitments to pray.

Brennan Elliott Wished His Fans Happy Holidays After His Wife’s Successful Surgery

Brennan’s wife Cami’s cancer surgery was on December 23, and on Christmas Day Brennan shared a happy and grateful post with fans.

He wrote on Instagram, “#HappyHolidays from our family to yours. Let’s celebrate the important things in life: health, happiness, and family. Keep living, loving, and laughing. And here’s to an amazing 2023! #happynewyear #merrychristmas #happyhannukah 🙏❤️😘 love you all!”

The message came after he retweeted a post from a fan happy to hear that the surgery went well. Faith Taylor wrote, “May Cami continue to heal everyday! God bless you and your family!”

Taylor’s tweet was made in response to an update shared from the account @Ann91237283. Ann has been sharing details about Cami’s surgeries and cancer journey over the past year, which Brennan periodically retweets.

Brennan and Cami—your photo says everything. May Cami continue to heal everyday. God bless you and your family! Merry Christmas! 😊❤️🎄🙏🙏🙏 — Faith Taylor (@FaithTa93639693) December 24, 2022

Ann shared a photo of Brennan and Cami after Cami’s surgery.

We can all go to bed and sleep well tonight with grateful hearts after knowing Cami's surgery was successful. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Hugs and good cheer this Christmas 2022 to the @brennan_elliott family. pic.twitter.com/AvcJJjODS2 — Ann- Brennie Forever #AllThingsBrennanElliott (@Ann91237283) December 24, 2022

In another post, Ann shared: “We can all go to bed and sleep well tonight with grateful hearts after knowing Cami’s surgery was successful. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Hugs and good cheer this Christmas 2022 to the @brennan_elliott family.”

In a different tweet, Ann added that the doctor was very pleased after Cami’s surgery.

Another fan responded that they will continue praying for Cami and Brennan. “Still in our prayers,” 2Ssweetnottolove shared.

Elliott Starred in a New Hallmark Christmas Movie & Is Working on a ‘Secret’ Deal

Elliott’s been busy this year. His new movie, “The Gift of Peace,” just premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in December. He starred in the film opposite Nikki DeLoach.

He also shared on Instagram that he’s working on finalizing a secret new deal. He didn’t share any more details about the project in his post.

Brennan revealed in early April that Cami had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. They’ve been open with friends and fans about their health journey. In an interview with People in August, he shared that his wife is doing well, but the journey has been tough.

“Right now, there’s no evidence of disease,” he told People. “We’re happy about that. We just want to keep that cancer critter away from her. It’s a lot of long nights.”

Back in April, Cami shared her story on the Hope for Stomach Cancer website, revealing how she was first diagnosed and the initial steps they took to get her into remission before her cancer returned. She said her first symptom was heartburn in December 2015 when she was 37. But she said the heartburn pain was different because it was a stabbing pain. Concerned she was having a heart attack, she visited a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist. It took until March 2018, when she asked for an endoscopy, for her to be diagnosed with cancer.

“Initially, I was secretive of my stage 4 status because I didn’t want people to look at me as a sickly cancer patient,” she wrote on Hope for Stomach Cancer. “But now I feel like I am on a mission to spread awareness and hopefully be an example of a stage 4 patient who is thriving.”

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from Three Wise Men & a Baby