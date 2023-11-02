Thousands of Fans React to Cameron Mathison’s Hilarious Online Shopping Fail

Longtime Hallmark star Cameron Mathison has fans and colleagues cracking up over a funny and relatable online shopping mishap.

In an Instagram video posted on November 1, 2023, Mathison revealed his home foyer is a maze of shipping boxes filled with Kleenex. The actor admitted that his notorious lack of attention to detail resulted him in buying nearly $1,000 in tissue without realizing it.

Mathison’s post has generated thousands of comments from Hallmark colleagues and fans who found his admission both hilarious and highly relatable.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cameron Mathison Says He’s ‘Notorious’ for Not Paying Close Attention to Details

In his Instagram selfie video, Mathison began telling the story of his epic Amazon fail while walking up to his front door.

“So, one of the things I’m kinda known for is sometimes not paying the closest attention to detail,” he admitted. “Certain things. Like when I’m ordering on Amazon.”

Walking into his foyer, he picked up a square box of Kleenex and said, “I went on the other day and I tried to order 10 boxes of Kleenex. So I saw a picture of this little box on Amazon and I ordered 10 of ’em.”

Panning his camera to show all the shipping boxes filling up his foyer, Mathison said, “What I didn’t realize was that it was, um, boxes of 36. So instead of 10 boxes of Kleenex, I have 360.”

“Now you might wonder how I didn’t notice that I was spending close to a thousand dollars on Kleenex,” he acknowledged. “And like I said, I don’t always pay the closest attention to things.”

Looking straight into the camera, he deadpanned, “So, does anybody need any Kleenex?”

Amused Fans & Colleagues Flood Cameron Mathison’s Post With Reactions

Within 24 hours of posting his mishap, Mathison had received well over 2,000 comments from amused and sympathetic fans and colleagues.

Fellow Hallmark star Andrew Walker quipped, “Details shmeetails…”

Hallmark colleague Victor Webster said he could relate, writing, “Hahahaha. This is amazing. The only reason I laughed so hard is because I’ve done the same thing with paper towels 😂”

Lifestyle expert Kym Douglas, who was a frequent guest on Hallmark’s former “Home & Family” talk show co-hosted by Mathison, said she could relate, too.

Douglas wrote, “You are so funny and I could not love this more because now I know I am not the only one… and of you happen to need 4,000 rolls of toilet paper I got you covered 😉🫵🏻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻”

One fan even reminded Mathison this is not the first time such a mishap has happened to him.

She wrote, “Remember when you were on H & F and you ordered some kind of crackers, I think, and you did the same thing! 🤣🤣🤣🤣” and Mathison replied, “yes!!!”

Actress Danica McKellar, who co-starred with Mathison in the 2018 Hallmark movie “Very, Very Valentine,” was one of several people who suggested Mathison donate the Kleenex to non-profits and schools.

She wrote, “😂😂 Actually, you could probably find some places (women’s shelters, group homes, etc) that would welcome the donations! 😍”

Mathison seemed to love the idea, responding with applause emojis and affirming others’ suggestions to turn his mishap into a good deed.

It’s possible Mathison is a bit scatterbrained these days because his plate is so full professionally. In addition to co-starring in Hallmark’s “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” with Alison Sweeney, he has been playing Drew Cain on the ABC soap “General Hospital” since 2021.

As for other projects, he recently told Digital Journal, “I have some fun things to announce soon! I can’t tell you what it is but I can say I’m hosting something that has been a blast. It will air next year and I’ll be sure to let you know when I’m allowed to say.”

He did confirm that he’ll film new “The Happy Life with Cameron Mathison” segments in January for Great American Community, an app that’s an extension of the Great American Family cable network. Though Mathison hasn’t appeared in a movie on the channel since 2022, he periodically appears in cooking and informational segments on the app.