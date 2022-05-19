Cameron Mathison & Debbie Matenopoulos Teaming Up on New Project

Former Hallmark “Home & Family” hosts Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos are joining a new project that could have similar vibes to their previous daytime series. The two will be providing original content for a new short-form video app launching in September.

They Will Both Be Providing Lifestyle Content for a New Mobile App

According to a press release that GAC Media sent to Heavy, both Mathison and Matenopoulos will be among the stars and experts providing short-form video content for a new mobile app that GAC Media is launching in September 2022. The app will be available in mobile app stores once it launches. It’s not clear if Mathison and Matenopoulos will be in any productions together on the app, or if all their content will be exclusive to one star or the other.

The app, called Great American Community, will feature “short-form lifestyle, seasonal and holiday content.” So far, more than 200 hours of original content have been commissioned for the app.

When GAC announced the new app on Instagram, Matenopoulos wrote, “So excited!! Can’t wait to start connecting with all of our community again!!!😍”

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of GAC Media, was previously the CEO of the Hallmark Channel.

He said in a press statement about the app: “Since launching GAC Family original programming last October, fans have been asking us for more opportunities to engage with our roster of talent, which we believe is the best in the business. Great American Community will serve as a stand-alone app delivering a completely new experience for consumers hungry for trusted, family-friendly content that is relevant to their lives. We’re thrilled to be rolling out the app in time for the fall season, and look forward to working closely with brand partners as we offer this groundbreaking opportunity to align with our talent and connect with GAC’s passionate fans.”

NextTV reported that Abbott revealed GAC’s spending about $1 million to develop the app. The app will be free, but at some point in the future a premium tier might be added.

According to the press release, the new app “will feature fresh advice and inspirational stories from experts at the top of their fields, including health and wellness, home and décor, cooking, gardening and more. The new app will also be home to GAC Giving and Caring, a new digital series that focuses on the many ways that GAC Family talent gives back. GAC Giving and Caring will raise awareness for important causes supported by GAC stars, such as bullying prevention and pet adoption, and will encourage fans to get involved to make a difference in their communities.”

Numerous Stars & Experts Are Involved in the Project

In addition to Matenopoulos and Mathison, many other stars and experts are involved in the project.

According to GAC Media’s press statement, they include:

Shirley Bovshow (“Home & Family,” home and gardening expert)

Kym Douglas ( “Home & Family,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” lifestyle expert)

Maria Provenzano (“Home & Family,” DIY expert)

Larissa Wohl (“Home & Family,” animal expert)

Lawrence Zarian ( “Home & Family,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” fashion expert)

Toya Boudy (culinary expert)

Amber Kemp-Gerstel (DIY expert)

Emily Hutchinson (baking expert)

Jamie Tarence (cooking expert)

Mahaila McKellar (lifestyle expert)

Jen Lilley

Jill Wagner

Danica McKellar

Trevor Donovan

And more.

Danica McKellar shared a post on Instagram Story, revealing that she would be doing mini-videos for the app.

GAC Media has been signing a few Hallmark stars on to both exclusive and non-exclusive contracts. Danica McKellar has an exclusive contract with GAC Media, and Candace Cameron Bure recently signed on to join the company in an executive role.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s May 2022 Movie Lineup