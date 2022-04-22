Cameron Mathison’s Wife Joins Him in New TV Role

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison welcomed his wife, Vanessa Mathison, in a new TV role. Vanessa joined Cameron on “General Hospital” in a guest role, and she said having her husband by her side helped her greatly even while she was nervous.

Vanessa Mathison Said She Was Nervous, But Cameron Was Her ‘Safe Space’ While They Were Acting

Cameron told ET that they were both nervous about the opportunity.

“We were both nervous,” he said. “I was nervous. I can tell Vanessa was nervous… then I started getting even more nervous.”

Vanessa told ET that she was terrified of joining the show. She said she’s been a long-time fan and it was a “dream come true,” but she was still really nervous, especially when she realized that she was going to have lines in her scene. She played the role of an executive coach named Mia.

“I just thought I was going to be a patron sitting in a restaurant and the camera would pan across me,” she said. “We get there, and there was an actual script. … ‘I have lines.'”

She said looking into her husband’s eyes made all the difference when it came to how nervous she was feeling.

“We locked eyes and I did not want to stop looking into Cameron’s eyes, because he was just my safe space,” she said.

She joked that Cameron had tried a cheesy pickup line when they first started dating about running lines together, so it was funny to see that all come full circle when they were practicing for her new role.

Cameron Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Guest Role

On Instagram, Cameron shared behind-the-scenes photos of Vanessa’s guest role.

Cameron wrote on April 21, “Today’s the day!!! Vanessa will be acting for her very first time… with me on General Hospital 😮💃🏾🕺🏼 I hope you check it out and show her some love🙏🏼.”

He said that starring on the show was Vanessa’s dream come true. He also joked that when they first met, she only watched “General Hospital” because of Jack Wagner.

Cameron wrote: “I have to say… Frank Valentini made the character of Drew a reality for me, and now he has made Vanessa’s dream come true as well. Vanessa has been a GH fan her whole life! When I met her I was Ryan on All My Children and she had no idea who I was… she only watched GH (yes, especially you @jackwagnerofficial 😑).”

“So thank you Frank, and thank you to every single cast and crew that was so kind to Vanessa on her big day. I love you guys🙏🏼,” he wrote.

Ryan Paevey replied, “That’s so cool, congrats!!! ….and you guys were right next to my old dressing room in that last clip. Memories eh? : )”

Ryan McPartline replied, “That’s awesome! Tell her to keep our secret that it’s hard work 😉.”

Sarah Thamin wrote, “You guys are the CUTESTTTT!!! Go @vanessa.mathison 👏👏👏👏👏”

Vanessa shared some photos of her appearance and comments from others on her Instagram stories.

She also shared a video about how much fun she had.

Vanessa wrote, “This day was so surreal!!🤩 I’ve been a General Hospital fan for 40 years, and I had the opportunity to not only spend a day in Port Charles, but to act with my hubby @cameronmathison!!”

