Candace Cameron Bure’s Newly Released Bible Already a Bestseller

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has just released a new Bible and it’s already a bestseller on Amazon. This is the second Bible that Bure has released.

The Bible Quickly Became a Bestseller & Was Out of Stock from Demand

Bure announced on her Instagram that the newly released Bible has already rocketed to #1 on Amazon’s Christian Faith books listing. At the time of this article’s publication, it was still listed as the #1 best seller in the Christian Faith cateogry on Amazon.

She wrote on Instagram: “Wow!!! My new One Step Closer Bible is #1 in Christian Faith books on Amazon right now!! I’m freaking out excited that so many of you want to read God’s word, dig deeper and know His truth. God’s word will never return void. Isaiah 55:11 Go God!!!”

She later added that it was back in stock on Amazon already after quickly selling out, and is also available from Dayspring if it’s sold out on Amazon. This Bible has an eight-page introduction and a Q&A with Bure.

The Bible is called One Step Closer and it’s in the New Living Translation, Bure shared in an Instagram video. It’s the entire Bible, including Old and New Testament, she said. You can also get coordinating tabs separately.

“The New Living Translation … it’s modern-day English,” she said on Instagram. “This stays incredibly close to the Greek and the Hebrew and all of that but using modern-day language so that’s what the New Living Translation is.”

“This one I specifically…designed and created it for new believers or people who just haven’t picked up the Bible in a long time and it feels overwhelming,” she said.

But anyone can enjoy it, she added. Her newly released Bible has a Help Index Finder in the back with more than 100 topics that a reader can look up, like hope, peace, money, mercy, justice, loneliness, laziness, and more.

Bure answered a few questions on Instagram, including sharing that the Bible does have red letters.

“This was so important,” she said, acknowledging that her previous Bible that she released didn’t have them.

“I love red letters,” she continued. “If you don’t know what red letters are, it means all the words that Jesus spoke are in red letters.”

Bure previously released a devotional Bible called the (In)Courage Bible.

She Encouraged Her Followers to Pray for Texas

Bure also used her social media accounts to encourage her followers to pray for Texas residents after the winter storm left many without power or water. She shared a link where people could find resources to help others in Texas.

She asked people to share any prayers they needed from her.

And she shared in an Instagram Story that she was praying.

“Just thinking about so many people, so many people having a tough week, a tough day. I just have so many prayers, I’m lifting so many of you up. Just know that my heart’s with you,” she said.

She also shared a link to where people could donate to the Salvation Army to help.

And she shared another resource where people could help.

