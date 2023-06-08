Candace Cameron Bure Fans (& Danica McKellar) Cheering Over Latest Video

Fans of Candace Cameron Bure are loving her latest Instagram reel where the former Hallmark Channel star gets her “faith comedy” on by lip-syncing to a funny audio clip about talking about God too much.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Fellow Former Hallmark Star Danica McKellar Loves Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Faith Comedy’ Video

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtOuUK_INqV/

In the video, which Bure captioned, “When people tell me I talk about God too much,” the actress lip-syncs to audio that says, “I’m gonna talk about God, and I’m gonna talk about Jesus, and I’m gonna talk about the Holy Spirit. And I’m MOST DEFINITELY gonna talk about how Jesus’ comin’ back, so if y’all don’t wanna hear about none of that? News flash — you’re gonna have to unfollow me ’cause I’m not stopping!”

The top comment is from Bure’s fellow former Hallmark Channel star Danica McKellar, who wrote, “Love it!” with a laughing emoji and a praise hands emoji. In the replies, one fan wrote, “She does it in a great way,” and another wrote, “May God continue to bless you, we love you too!”

Another famous friend, author Emily Hutchinson wrote in the comments, “I love hearing about God from you. He is written in our DNA. I walked through life always struggling with so many things — depression, anxiety mental health stuff etc etc AND then I got saved after my daughter passed away and I’ve never looked back. My soul knew it was home when I was found ❤️ I now rest in the fact that I’m a daughter of the King and that I’ll be with Jenny again in Heaven. God is so good! Keep spreading the news 😍😍😍😍😍 KEEP SPREADING THE NEWS! Someone is waiting to be saved like me.”

TV host Josh McBride added, “I can attest, this is 110 percent accurate,” to which Bure replied, “I love you.”

“Keep it up!! We need more people like you speaking the truth,” wrote another fan, and a third added, “Yaaasssssss!!!!! Can’t stop won’t stop!”

A fourth fan credited Bure for her personal relationship with God, writing, “I love that you do! Your the reason I have a new relationship with Jesus. So thank you from the bottom of my heart for talking about God!!!!”

Bure’s Faith is Partly Why She Left the Hallmark Channel for Great American Family

When Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family back in November 2022, she gave an interview with the Wall Street Journal about how she wants to work somewhere that focuses on faith-based programming and keeps “traditional marriage at the core” of its movies and TV shows.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” said Bure.

She added, “We’re really here to spread joy and to spread love and happy, good feelings,” but also she thinks that “Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

There was some backlash over Bure’s comments from both Hallmark fans and several celebrities, so Bure issued a follow-up statement to Heavy clarifying that as a Christian, she loves everyone.

Her statement said in part, “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone … I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”