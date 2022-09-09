Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Mourn Unexpected ‘Fuller House’ Death

Great American Family star Candace Cameron Bure and Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin are suffering another loss. They and the rest of the “Fuller House” family are mourning the death of a “Fuller House” icon and friend, David A. Arnold.

Bure Said Her Heart Was Broken

Arnold was a supervising producer for “Fuller House,” according to IMDb. He was also a comedian. Bure shared that her heart was broken after his unexpected death.

Bure wrote, “David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken 💔. Julie, Anna Grace and Ashlyn, we love you and are praying for you. May God wrap His arms around you like you’ve never felt before. ✝️🙏🏻”

Lacey Chabert replied, “I’m so incredibly sorry. I’ll be praying for you and his whole family. 💔”

Marilu Henner wrote, “I’m so so sorry, my darling friend. Too much heartbreak for all of you this year. Xoxo”

Andrea Barber replied, “2022 sucks. We need to wrap Dave in bubble wrap. 😭 Love you so much, sweet dear friend. ❤️❤️”

Jillian Jean wrote, “😰 WHAT! I am so devastated! He was so nice all the time even in Messenger Praying for his family.”

Arnold was only 54 when he died on September 7, Deadline reported. An exact cause of death wasn’t shared, but the family did say it was “natural causes.”

The family’s full statement read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Sweetin Said She Couldn’t Believe Arnold Was Gone

Jodie Sweetin also shared her own tribute to Arnold, writing that she still couldn’t believe he was gone.

Sweetin revealed that she was working on a show of one of Arnold’s best friends when she got the news.

“We had even tried to FaceTime David from set to say hi,” she said.

Sweetin added that she had recently seen Arnold and gotten to speak with him.

“I got the chance to tell him how awesome it was to watch him finally getting to reap the rewards of decades of hard work,” she said. “I was just super proud to watch a friends rising career and we talked about how much it means to support your friends in this business. It was a genuine, ‘from the heart’ convo. I’m so grateful I said what I was feeling then.”

Bure Shared Andrea Barber’s Touching Post about Arnold

Bure also shared a touching post about Arnold that fellow co-star Andrea Barber wrote.

Barber said, in part, “The last time I spoke with David was a week ago on the set of That Girl Lay Lay. We talked about his daughter, Anna Grace, who was absolutely rocking her first prominent storyline as her character, Gigi. I told David how impressed I was with her comedic timing, her unwavering confidence, and her uncanny ability to imitate his way of speaking. His face immediately softened, a slow smile spreading across his face, the absolute pride glistening in his eyes. I’ll never forget that look. If you know David, you know that he loved his beautiful wife Julie and his sweet daughters Anna Grace and Ashlyn more than anything else on earth.”

Jodie Sweetin replied, “I’m just so sad… it was such a shock…”

Scott Weinger wrote, “This is a beautiful tribute for a truly wonderful guy. ❤️”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup