Candace Cameron Bure’s Comments About ‘Uncle Jesse’s’ Physique

Candace Cameron Bure, a popular Hallmark star, was recently asked an awkward question about John Stamos’ physique. John Stamos portrayed Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House.

Candace Cameron Bure Said Thinking About Stamos’ Body Is ‘Creepy’

In an interview on People’s Defend Yourself, Candace Cameron Bure was asked which was more iconic: DJ’s bangs or Uncle Jesse’s face and body. She was quick to respond with DJ’s hair as the answer, saying that thinking about Uncle Jesse’s body was creepy, considering that he was her uncle on the series.

“Oh,” she said, surprised. “I thought you were gonna say his hair. You guys just kind of lost me at his face and body. Although his face, yay. I don’t want to think about Uncle Jesse’s body. I’m sorry, he’s my uncle. Don’t put me in that position… So I have to go with DJ’s bangs.”

When asked to defend her choice, she just couldn’t stop thinking about how creepy the question was.

I was going to go with the Uncle Jesse thing except it looks like the wrong choice. I can’t. I feel creepy if I go with him thinking about his body, so I have to with DJ’s bangs being the most iconic you know that you all have the same hairstyle. And if you didn’t, you tried to have it. Just some big bangs up high, a lot of hair spray, wings on the outside. That’s what the 80s and 90s were for, man. Big hair.

She then shared how she got DJ’s iconic bangs to work so well.

“You take the palm of your hand and you go like this (demonstrates), which automatically gives you a rat’s nest, and then you took the Aquanet and you went up and over. And then it would stay up.”

And as for Fuller House, Bure said in an interview with Us Magazine that she’s ready to go back for another season if it’s ever picked up again.

She said: “We would absolutely love it if we could because I think there are so many fun stories to tell with the Fuller House gang… There’s just so much more there. So, who knows? We can only, you know, cross our fingers and hope that the people who control it would allow us to do it.”

She added that she, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber joked about doing a Fullest House that would be kind of like The Golden Girls.

She Said DJ Likely Would Have Preferred Slater over Zack

Bure was asked other “tough” questions on the show, such as whether Saved by the Bell or Boy Meets World was the superior 90s TV series. She said that for her, it was Saved by the Bell.

“It was like you were watching your best friends at school every Saturday morning,” she said. “The really cute fun friends that were supportive… You wished your high school was like that. You wished you were at Bayside and you could be dorky or cool and you would just fit in.”

When asked if DJ Tanner (her Full House character) would date Slater or Zack, she had a tougher time with that decision.

“I love me some Mario Lopez, so I don’t know,” she said. “Since DJ dated Steve and is now married to Steve, and he was a wrestler back in high school — wasn’t Slater a wrestler too? I think DJ may have dated — to your surprise and shock, because I bet you would of said Zack — but I think she would have dated Slater.”

She joked that she never thought she’d be talking about fictitious characters dating through crossovers between their shows.

