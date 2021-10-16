Candace Cameron Bure Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Winery

In a series of Instagram stories that felt like they were straight out of a Hallmark movie, Candace Cameron Bure shared what life is like behind-the-scenes at her family’s winery. Her family produces a series of wines for Bure Family Wines.

She Shared Photos & Videos from Fruit-Picking Day

It was fruit-picking day at the estate on October 5, and Bure gave her followers an inside look at what happens to create their delicious wine.

She started out her Instagram story the night before by sharing: “OK, it’s 8:30. Going to be except I’m waking up at two cuz we are picking fruit. I’m picking fruit.”

Then she began sharing stories at 2 a.m., revealing what happens. One of her videos was labeled “The Estate pick begins.” You can see screenshots of her Instagram story’s photos and videos below.

It was still very dark outside when she, her husband, and one of her sons began picking fruit for the estate. They also had a lot of help along the way, which she shared in her videos.

Here’s a look at the grapes on the vine at their estate.

Her son smiled happily for the early morning photo.

She shared a light-night video of the estate with the song “Red, Red Wine” playing in the background.

“I’m just here to rep the brand,” she shared, while wearing a hat and jacket with the “BF” logo, which stands for Bure Family Wines.

Here’s another screenshot of a video showing people hard at work harvesting grapes for the wine.

She shared several behind-the-scenes videos.

The harvest was plentiful. Bure shared this with the hashtag #BureFamilyWines.

Here’s another look at the late-night harvest.

Bure wrote: “We pick the vineyards at night to keep the cool temperature. We have more vineyards to pick until the sun comes up. But first, we start with estate.”

Later it was time to hurry up and wait.

They had a big harvest this year, she shared in the video below.

One of her sons participated in the harvest with her.

“The waiting continues,” she wrote nearly 12 hours after she said they had to start harvesting.

It was a busy day for the Bure family.

She shared a video of the grapes going into a tank.

And she also talked about the de-stemming process.

One of her sons and her husband were with her for the day’s work.

The name of their business is Bure Family Wines and it was established in 2006, she shared on Instagram.

Her Husband Started the Family’s Wine Label

Last October, she shared details from her winery around the same time of year during harvesting season.





Play



Our Family Business since 2006 | Bure Family Wines | Valeri Bure | Candace Cameron Bure | lev bure

Bure aslo shared some behind-the-scenes background information on the winery in her Instagram story, including that her husband Valeri Bure started their wine label.

“Bure Family Wines was established in 2006,” she said on an Instagram story. “My husband started our wine label and we’ve been producing ever since.”

In 2016, the winery was making about 700 cases a year. Valeri Bure said the wines were high-end and everything was done by hand without cutting any corners, NHL reported.

He said about the winery in Napa Valley: “I look down and there’s a vineyard below. Our vineyard. And I can’t believe this little kid from Russia, having all of this. It is … unbelievable… It just does not get any better. Being out there on the patio is one of those moments when you just stop, take it all in and go, ‘Wow.’”

The company label is modeled after Valeri Bure’s great-grandfather, who was a watchmaker to the Russian czar, NHL reported.

The Bure Family Wines website currently has a link where you can join a waiting list to potentially have access to purchasing their wines.

