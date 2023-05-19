‘Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’: Behind-the-Scenes Filming & Cast Stories

Based on the book series by Joanne Fluke, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries‘ newest film, “Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,” premieres on Friday, May 19, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, and Barbara Niven. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Carrot Cake Murder’ Was Filmed in the Vancouver, Canada, Region

“Carrot Cake Murder” is the latest Hallmark movie in the new “Hannah Swensen” franchise. Sweeney previously explained why it was renamed from “Murder Baked,” the franchise’s former title.

According to IMDb Pro, “Carrot Cake Murder” was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Filming started on February 17 and wrapped on March 10, ACFC West revealed.

While Sweeney was filming, she posted a behind-the-scenes picture thanking co-star Benjamin Ayres for the Romance University sweatshirt.

The movie marked her first return to the set in 2023, she shared.

“First week back on set for 2023,” Sweeney wrote. “Excited for a new year of fun projects to film and I’m so grateful for each and every opportunity. Can’t wait to get the latest movies on your screens. More to come. 🎥 ❤️”

She shared another behind-the-scenes photo during filming, writing: “Hello Hannah!! #setlife #makeup #hair #wardrobe #action 🎥”

Mathison posted a reel of behind-the-scenes action, and fans loved what he shared.

Niven was also excited about the movie finally being released. She wrote: “Raise your hand if you’re excited for a new mystery to solve! 🙋🏼‍♀️”

Meet the Cast of ‘Carrot Cake Murder’

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

The discovery of a skeleton amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), Hannah (Sweeney) begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder and tries to learn the victim’s true identity, Hannah even calls on her mother Delores (Niven) as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.

Alison Sweeney returns as Hannah. According to her bio, Sweeney has been acting since she was four years old. When she was 16, she joined the cast of “Days of Our Lives.” Sweeney had a long career as Sami Brady, for which she was nominated for an Emmy. She also hosted 13 seasons of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” She’s a well-known Hallmark star with numerous movies to her name.

Cameron Mathison is Mike. According to his bio, he’s starred in roles both on the big and small screens. Some of his notable works include “At Home in Mitford” where he starred alongside Andie MacDowell, “A Summer to Remember” opposite Catherine Bell, “Very, Very, Valentine” opposite Danica McKellar, and his latest project, “Love, of Course,” where he shared the screen with Kelly Rutherford.

Barbara Niven plays Deloroes. According to her bio, Niven is well known for her role in Hallmark Channel’s “Chesapeake Shores,” which spanned six seasons. She’s also starred in numerous Hallmark movies, including “USS Christmas,” “Christmas in Evergreen,” and “Crossword Mysteries.” Niven has also gained popularity for her role in the “Murder She Baked” franchise.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Gabriel Hogan (Norman)

Tess Atkins (Michelle)

Mike Dopud (Sheriff Ron Ealing)

Danny Wattley (Eugene Crenshaw)

Gabrielle Miller (Julianne Carlson)

Juliana Wimbles (Lisa)

Daylin Willis (Lonny)

Julia Benson (Diana Graves)

Doug Abrahams (Travis Gardner)

Blair Penner (Joe Gardner)

Heather-Claire Nortey (Natalie)

Roger Haskett (Locksmith)

Arthur Seve (Jerry McDowell)

Hannah Swensen’s other sister, Andrea, is not on the cast list for this movie, although sister Michelle (played by Tess Atkins) is back. Heavy explored why Lisa Durupt wasn’t returning in a previous article.

