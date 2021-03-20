Who Are the Stars of ‘Chasing Waterfalls’ Married to In Real Life?

The stars of Chasing Waterfalls might have had great chemistry in the newest Hallmark movie, but the two are happily married to different people. Cindy Busby was just recently married and Christopher Russell is celebrating a long, happy marriage.

Cindy Busby Was Married at the End of 2020

Cindy Busby, star of Hallmark’s new Chasing Waterfalls movie, has a beautiful 2020 love story herself. She and her husband were just married at the end of the year, a couple of months after Chasing Waterfalls filmed.

After she filmed the movie, she got married in real life at the end of the year, Busby told On TV Today. She and Chris Boyd were married.

“It was a long time coming!” she said. “It was a magical day, and considering everything going on in the world, it wasn’t everything we had hoped for .. but it was just as great. It was a wonderful way to end that year.”

They were married in December 2020.

She wrote on Instagram on December 23: “Grateful for all the experiences that came before so that I could find my way home to you! I love you always @cboydcboyd ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ December 2020 👰🏼🤵🏻💍✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨”

Boyd shared the same photo on December 23, writing: “An absolutely perfect day I will never forget and couldn’t be more excited to share my life with this amazing person! Love you forever @cindy_busby”

She told After Buzz TV that they had a small event because of the pandemic, but it was still beautiful.

“It was a very small event of course but we did it our way,” she said. “We absolutely had the most wonderful time and we are so grateful to finally be married! We have been together several years now so it was the perfect day.”

On Busby’s birthday, Boyd wrote that he couldn’t love his wife more if he tried.

Christopher Russell Says His Heart Still Skips a Beat When He Sees His Wife

Russell is head over heels in love with his wife, and often writes on Instagram about how important family is. In 2018, he wrote that they were celebrating 14 years together and “my heart still skips a beat when you walk in the room.”

The two have two children. He wrote on Instagram in June for Father’s Day: “Family. Where life begins and love never ends.- I love you three bigger than the thing that’s bigger than the universe!”

He often shares sweet posts about his family. In July 2020 he shared a photo from their staycation at Wickinnish Inn in British Columbia.

Also in July, he shared a sweet happy birthday post to his wife.

In January 2020 he wrote about his kids: “I love you bigger than the thing that’s bigger than the universe!”

And in December 2018 he shared this stunning family photo.

He and his family take time to vacation together and spend time together. And it seems like a lot of his productions are ones that his children can watch, like A Doggone Christmas, Christmas Unleashed, A Puppy for Christmas, and more.

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?