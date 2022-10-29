Where Was ‘Christmas Bedtime Stories’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Christmas Bedtime Stories” premieres on Saturday, October 29, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast bringing this unique storyline to life.

‘Christmas Bedtime Stories’ Was Filmed in the Vancouver, Canada Region

“Christmas Bedtime Stories” is a unique story about a woman whose husband went MIA and is presumed dead. This looks like it could be a tearjerker, and is quite unique among Hallmark plotlines.

According to UBCP/ACTRA, the movie was filmed in and around Vancouver, BC, Canada. The filming production’s head office is located in Burnaby, just a few minutes out of Vancouver. Filming took place between April 18, 2022, and May 6, 2022.

The filming dates help pinpoint this selfie taken by Erin Cahill below as being from inside her trailer while she was filming. The picture was tagged as being taken in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“So happy to be back on set with this awesome crew and I am excited to share this beautiful story with you,” she wrote.

And this shot of her, outside of her trailer, was also taken while filming.

She wrote: “Friday Feels. So excited for the weekend. What are you excited for today? Sending you love from work, wonderful ones!”

Here’s another picture from when filming took place in Coal Harbour.

And this photo was from the last day on set.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads:

Danielle (Cahill) was left to raise her daughter Audrey (Alice Comer, “Open by Christmas”) when her husband, Colby (Weber), goes MIA and is presumed dead during a military deployment overseas. Three years later, she has made great progress with moving on and has recently become engaged to an old friend, Pierce Baker (Lund). Audrey begins to ask questions about her dad when she learns of an upcoming father-daughter dance at school and she is feeling out of place. Danielle begins to tell Audrey bedtime stories of her father, which becomes a ritual; Audrey is rapt each night and through her mother’s memories is able to envision her father as a flesh-and-blood hero. As Danielle tells Audrey these stories, she starts to see signs that leave her feeling unsettled about Colby. On Christmas Eve, Danielle and Audrey go to the dance together, all while Danielle continues to question why her love for Pierce doesn’t feel the same as her love for Colby – if only there was a sign.

Erin Cahill plays Danielle. According to her bio, she’s acted in six different Hallmark movies, and she launched her producing career with the network with “Every Time a Bell Rings” in 2021. (She also starred in the film.) The movie debuted as the first-ever original Christmas movie on Hallmark Movies Now.

She shared some exciting news on Instagram with a screenshot revealing she had signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark.

She wrote: “Thank you @variety for the announcement this morning, I have been wanting to tell you guys! I said it in my last post, but I have to say again… I am honored to tell these beautiful stories with @hallmarkchannel ! Huge thank you to everyone over at the network for having me in the family, all of YOU for watching, and all of my team and everyone who helped make this special moment in time happen. Gratitude doesn’t even begin to describe it. 💗”

She also recently shared that she celebrated 6 years of marriage with Paul Freeman.

Steve Lund plays Pierce. According to his bio, he “took his family’s entertainer gene to a new place after hanging up his hockey skates in exchange for a life in showbiz.” His first parts were on a variety of popular TV dramas, including “Blue Mountain State” and “Hawt.” Over the years, he has appeared in many Hallmark movies such as “Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” and “Baby, It’s Cold Inside.” He’s also starred in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Charlie Weber takes on the role of Colby. According to his bio, he starred in the suspense thriller “How to Get Away with Murder,” which was created by Shonda Rhimes, where he played the leading role of Frank. Weber has lately starred in a number of feature films, the most recent of which was “Panama,” which also starred Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson. In addition, Weber was in the drama-comedy “As They Made Us.” The film also starred Dustin Hoffman.

He recently posted a picture on Instagram while being out at the premiere of “The Woman King.” “So proud to support Viola and her incredible film #TheWomanKing. Her work is amazing as is the movie.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Alice Comer (Audrey)

Victoria Dunsmore (Jane)

Tegan Moss (Sophia Anderson)

Ecstasia Sanders (Lisa Johnson)

Sarah Kelley (SGT. Lena)

Jerry Trimble (General Toby Anderson)

Jamall Johnson (Rick)

Michael Meneer (Aarons Lakeland)

Dunya Ishola (Jenny Johnson- teen)

Eliyah Grace Ann Drysdale (Jenny)

Andrew Zachar (Henry)

William Ford Hopkins (Tree Lot Worker)

Yvonne Schalle (Meteorologist)

Scott Fee (Newscaster)

Scott McGrath (Santa)

Denzel Onaba (Little Boy)

Vincent Ross (Priest)

Jeff Cooper (Husband)

Theresa Wong (Wife)

