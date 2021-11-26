Where Was ‘Christmas CEO’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “Christmas CEO,” premieres on Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the holiday season. The movie stars Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene. Read on to learn where it was filmed and see cast stories.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again November 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 27 at 10:01 p.m., November 30 at 8 p.m., December 6 at 10 p.m., December 12 at 4 p.m., December 16 at 6 p.m., December 25 at 11 a.m., and January 1 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

‘Christmas CEO’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Christmas CEO” was filmed in Canada’s Ottawa, Ontario, region, according to a tweet shared by StarwatchByline and Instagram stories shared by Greene. The movie was filmed in September.

He is headed to Ottawa. Possibly going to shoot Christmas CEO? pic.twitter.com/UIABza5Dki — StarWatchByline (@SWByline) September 16, 2021

Greene shared a number of Instagram stories while filming, including a video of when they were blocking his very first scene. You can see screenshots of that Instagram story below.

He said they started filming in Ottawa at 7 a.m. in the morning.

He said he had to get up pretty early to start filming that day.

Marisol also shared on Instagram about the movie, announcing that Greene was her co-star on September 23.

She said: “OK, in case you’re wondering, I’m in our holding room. This is my co-star, Paul Greene. Say hello.” They shared a laugh together and she said, “And we’re making a Christmas movie.”

Greene added, “We are. We’re making ‘Christmas CEO’ in Ottawa…”

Greene shared his own co-star announcement on the same day, sharing that it was really hot that day when they were filming.

Marisol shared that she needed a big cup of coffee to get her through the day.

But she said she was also enjoying the change of scenery.

Greene said on social media that it was tough being away from Kate while she’s pregnant, “but a Christmas movie must be made.” Greene and his fiancee, Kate Austin, are expecting their baby boy to be born on Thanksgiving, People reported.

He also said he’s excited about the movie. “I have seen some great scenes during my ADR yesterday,” he wrote on November 10,” and I’m really excited for you all to see this film and laugh and cry. Definitely one of my favorites so far.”

They finished filming Day 13 on October 6.

Greene also revealed that whenever he’s filming, he goes to a local thrift store to make his temporary living space his own.

Filming wrapped on October 9.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “A small toy company CEO gets a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner’s signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.”

The movie also focuses on the importance of giving back during the holiday season. It was made by Build-A-Bear Entertainment and features a Marine Toys for Tots toy drive in the plot. In honor of this, Build-A-Bear Entertainment announced that “Build-A-Bear Foundation has donated $150,000 and 15,000 furry friends for the 2021 holiday season bringing the total support through the years to more than $3.7 million and over 700,000 furry friends.”

Paul Greene is Joe. Greene is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Carson on “When Calls the Heart.” His other productions include “Stay with Me,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” “Christmas in Angel Falls,” “My Favorite Wedding,” “Sweet Home Carolina,” “A Wish for Christmas,” “A Christmas Detour,” “Bitten” (Philip), “CSI,” “Harry’s Law,” “Wicked Wicked Games” (Benjamin), and more.

Greene’s father died of ALS in 2013 after being diagnosed in 2011, Parade reported. Greene leaned into his grief and formed Art for ALS to help find a cure and treatment.

In 2018 he told Parade: “The main reason I am doing this is to raise money to cure this disease. My dad passed away from this and I am committed to helping find a cure. Hallmark was very involved (in the previous year’s auction), and all the stars… It was a really beautiful evening.”

He raised $100,000 in an Art for ALS live event.

Marisol Nichols is Chris. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Hermione Lodge on The CW’s “Riverdale.” Her other credits include “The Loud House” (Principal Ramirez), “Spiral,” “Holly & Ivy,” “Teen Wolf” (Corinne), “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” “GCB” (Heather Cruz), “The Gates” (Sarah Monohan), “The Storm,” “24” (Nadia Yassir), “In Justice” (Sonya), “Blind Justice” (Det. Karen Bettancourt), “Cold Case,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Alias,” “Resurrection Blvd.” (Victoria), “The Princess & the Marine,” “Scream 2,” and more.

Nichols is also involved in many philanthropic endeavors. She’s the founder and executive director of the non-profit Foundation for a Slavery Free World and she’s the advisory board chair for Youth for Human Rights International.

Also starring are:

Veronica Marin-Estrada (Emma)

Tedd Dillon (Santa)

Daniella Dela Pena (Alice)

Barbara Eve Harris (Kathleen Kellerman)

Amanda Martinez (Heather)

Bert Cardozo (Todd)

James ‘Jim’ Jenkinson (Tucker Sullivan)

Sean D’amico (Board Member)

Chase Lobo (Kid #2)

Mattina Gabriela Arancibia-Colacci (Young Chris Whittaker)

Phoenix Ellis (Young Joe Sullivan)

Baeyen Hoffman (Kid #1 (1999))

Erick Meisler (Stunt Handyman)

Alex Cadieux (Stunt Coordinator)

Kevin Kelsall (Stunt Coordinator)

