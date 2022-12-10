Where Was ‘Christmas Class Reunion’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Christmas Class Reunion,” premieres on Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Aimeé Teegarden and Tanner Novlan. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Christmas Class Reunion’ Was Filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia, Region

As is the case with many other Hallmark movies, “Christmas Class Reunion” was filmed in and around the Vancouver, British Columbia region. The movie is a Lighthouse Pictures production, which is a company located in Vancouver that has worked on many other Hallmark movies.

The movie is based on the Paul E. Wootten book of the same name. Wotten was invited to the set while they filmed in Langley near Vancouver, Bay to Bay News reported.

According to ACFC West, filming began on September 12 and wrapped on October 5.

Novlan shared a selfie while in Vancouver.

He even shared a spot where one can eat some good foods “Must @japadog.canada,” he wrote.

He was also very excited to share the news on socials “Mark it. Dec. 10th! Excited for this one,” he wrote.

Novlan’s also a golf fan, and shared a video in B.C. while out on a golf course called Furry Creek. “Vancouver golf 👌” he wrote.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

In 2007, Brookswood High’s senior class earned themselves the moniker of the “cursed class” after a series of unlucky events. Now 15 years later, they have returned home for their high school reunion. Elle (Teegarden), former class president, valedictorian, and “most likely to succeed” spearheads the reunion. Unfortunately, as is tradition, despite perfectly planning the reunion things fall apart, leaving Elle to team up with Devin (Novlan), former class vice-president and troublemaker. While navigating this crossroads, Elle tries to reconnect with her high school crush Kam (Marshall Williams, “Glee”), who is similarly career obsessed. Meanwhile, Katie (Maya Ford “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas”) and Jay (Dejan Loyola “Saving Hope”), once crowned “cutest couple,” are now veiling their relationship hardships as they keep up the appearance of being happily married. Samantha (Stephanie Bennett “Shadowhunters”), formally socially awkward and now a successful news anchor, is ready to show everyone her glow up as she waits to hear if she landed her dream job. Over the course of their time reuniting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be. And as the clock ticks down to their grand Christmas Eve reunion, this “cursed class” is reminded that there’s nothing quite so wonderful as an old friend…or a new love.

Aimeé Teegarden plays Elle in the movie. According to her bio, in addition to her roles in “The Ranch,” “Robot Chicken,” and “The Rookie,” Teegarden is known for starring in the ABC series “Notorious.” She has previously starred in “My Christmas Family Tree” and “A New Year’s Resolution” for the Hallmark Channel, with her most recent role being “Autumn in the City.” She has had starring roles in “Heart of the Matter” and “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle,” both of which aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She had a starring role in the science fiction romance drama series “Star-Crossed,” which aired on The CW in 2014. Additionally, she may be seen in the film “Rings,” which was produced by Paramount, as well as the indie film “Bakery in Brooklyn.” “Scream 4,” “Love and Honor,” and Disney’s “Prom” are among the other movies in which she has starred.

In 2016, she participated in the Chicago Spartan Race and ran a half marathon with Team Nike. She is also an advocate for No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA), which is an initiative of the Best Friends Animal Society to end the overpopulation of dogs and cats in city shelters in Los Angeles. She is on the host committee of the organization Oceana, which works to protect the oceans.

Tanner Novlan plays Devin in then movie. According to his bio, after moving to Los Angeles, he began a modeling career as a print model for companies such as Guess and Tommy Hilfiger. He became interested in acting when he was working as a model. He gained a lot of popularity through his role as Dr. John Finnegan on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Other works that he has contributed to include the TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” on The CW; “Modern Family” on ABC; “Letterkenny” on Hulu; “Rizzoli and Isles” on TNT; “Bones” on FOX; and “The Parenthood” on NBC. The movies “Flatbush Luck,” “Fallen Stars,” and “Ice: The Movie” all include Novlan in supporting or starring roles. In addition, he’s known for playing the part of Bad Actor in the ads for Liberty Mutual.

Actress Kayla Ewell and Novlan have been married since 2015. They have two children: Poppy and Jones.

Also starring in the movie are:

Dejan Loyola (Jay Frick)

Maya Ford (Katie Frick)

Stephanie Bennett (Samantha)

Marshall Williams (Kam)

Dylan Archambault (James)

Yasmeen Kelders (Skylar Ryan (13 Yrs)

Andy Thompson (Principal Holt)

Miriam Smith (Irene Chamberlain)

Pete Graham (Robert Chamberlain)

Liam Howe (Bryce McGuire)

Maddy Hillis (Alma)

Alex Rose (Fritz)

