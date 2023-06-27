Hallmark Releases Adorable New Trailer For Christmas in July

The Hallmark Channel has released a really fun new trailer for their Christmas in July programming event.

‘Attention, Team Kringle,’ Christmas in July Starts Saturday, July 1

In the trailer, perennial Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is on a candy cane walkie talkie assembling “Team Kringle” to “mount up” for Christmas in July.

“Where your summer crush meets the Christmas rush,” promises the trailer, adding that there will be Christmas movies every day all month long.

Will you be tuning in to the all new premieres of #ARoyalChristmasCrush and #TakeMeBackForChristmas?

In the comments, one fan wrote, “I wish [Christmas movies] were on 24/7 though. I love to watch them while I am working. I need a break from the sitcoms.”

Another fan said that last year, there “was not one Christmas movie in 2022 that was not outstanding,” adding “Hallmark has really improved their content with new writers. The storylines are so much more enjoyable and not so predictable.”

The Christmas in July 2023 Schedule

There are two brand-new Christmas movies premiering during the Christmas in July 2023 programming event, but ahead of that, the Hallmark Channel is airing a Fan Favorites Marathon all weekend long during the first weekend of July.

The marathon starts at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, July 1 and runs all week right up until the premiere new movie “A Royal Christmas Crush.” The full schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Saturday, July 1

10 a.m., “Christmas at the Plaza” (2019)

Noon, “My Christmas Family Tree” (2021)

2 p.m., “The Nine Lives of Christmas” (2014)

4 p.m., “The Sweetest Christmas” (2017)

6 p.m., “My Southern Family Christmas” (2022)

8 p.m., “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (2022)

10 p.m., “My Grown-Up Christmas List” (2022)

Sunday, July 2

10 a.m., “Christmas With the Darlings” (2020)

Noon, “Ghosts of Christmas Always” (2022)

2 p.m., “‘Tis the Season to Be Merry” (2021)

4 p.m., “An Unexpected Christmas” (2021)

6 p.m., “Christmas by Starlight” (2020)

8 p.m., “Haul Out the Holly” (2022)

10 p.m., “Christmas Made to Order” (2018)

Monday, July 3

10 a.m., “Check Inn to Christmas” (2019)

Noon, “Inventing the Christmas Prince” (2022)

2 p.m., “A Kiss Before Christmas” (2021)

4 p.m., “The Holiday Sitter” (2022)

6 p.m., “Christmas in Tahoe” (2021)

8 p.m., “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (2021)

Tuesday, July 4

Noon, “A Christmas Together With You” (2021)

2 p.m., “We Wish You a Married Christmas” (2022)

4 p.m., “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (2008)

6 p.m., “Noel Next Door” (2022)

8 p.m., “A Cozy Christmas Inn” (2022)

Wednesday, July 5

Noon, “12 Gifts of Christmas” (2015)

2 p.m., “Christmas Connection” (2017)

4 p.m., “Christmas Next Door” (2017)

6 p.m., “A Fabled Holiday” (2022)

8 p.m., “Coyote Creek Christmas” (2021)

Thursday, July 6

Noon, “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” (2019)

2 p.m., “A Wish for Christmas” (2016)

4 p.m., “Christmas Getaway” (2017)

6 p.m., “It’s Christmas, Eve” (2018)

8 p.m., “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (2020)

Friday, July 7

Noon, “Jolly Good Christmas” (2022)

2 p.m., “A Magical Christmas Village” (2022)

4 p.m., “A Christmas Detour” (2015)

6 p.m., “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa” (2018)

8 p.m., “Picture a Perfect Christmas” (2019)

Saturday, July 8

Noon, “One Royal Holiday” (2020)

2 p.m., “The Royal Nanny” (2022)

4 p.m., “A Royal Christmas” (2014)

6 p.m., “Crown for Christmas” (2015)

8 p.m., “A Royal Christmas Crush” (2023) NEW

The new movie “A Royal Christmas Crush” stars Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, who are actually now dating after meeting on set. The official Hallmark description is as follows:

Ava Jensen (Cassidy) is a talented architect who joins her beloved Uncle Karl (Charlie Ebbs, “Six Degrees of Santa”), in the enchanting frozen kingdom of Fríðrland to build an elaborate ice castle for the Royal Family – a tradition going back almost 200 years. Every year, the Royal Family gathers at the ice castle to relax and get away while they prepare for the annual Royal Christmas Ball. While there, Ava meets the handsome Prince Henry (Huszar), heir to the throne and one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. Although the two may be from completely

different worlds, they become smitten with one another. The Prince, impressed by Ava’s talents, asks her to help him with his big speech and the two set out to learn more about one another. However, things aren’t as magical as they appear as the palace’s scheming Director of Logistics, Brigitta (Angela Besharah, “Circuit Breakers”), seeking to restore her family’s nobility and status, is determined to win the charming Prince over for her own daughter, the beautiful and very persistent, Sigrid (Kathryn Kohut, “Fly Away with Me”). With so much at stake, Brigitta sets out to sabotage the new budding romance before the Prince and Ava can get too close, however, hearts may already be melting in this winter wonderland ice palace.

Then on July 15 comes the other new movie during the Christmas in July event. It is called “Take Me Back For Christmas” and it stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier in a plot that turns the typical “girl from the big city moves home” trope on its head.

Renée (Lengies) always dreamed of starting her own business but when her mom got sick, she and her husband Aaron (Sevier) moved back to the suburbs to care for her and were forced to put their dreams on hold. Now 10 years later, she is officially stuck in a rut with mounting bills and a dead-end job putting pressure on her normally happy marriage. After a particularly disheartening day working at a local gift shop, an elf running the Santa display offers to grant Renée a Christmas wish. Although skeptical, her exasperation gets the best of her, and she wishes for a different life…only to wake up in a New York City high rise as CEO of one of the most successful meal kit delivery companies in the world. To top it all off, her mom is still alive. It looks like her wish came true and her new reality is seemingly perfect, except for one thing – she is no longer married to Aaron. In a desperate attempt to win him back, Renée hires Aaron, now a successful chef, to develop a Christmas dinner meal kit benefiting local food banks. With her new plan in place, she and Aaron begin to fall in love all over again, bringing her one step closer to “having it all.” But as complications arise in this new reality and the clock ticks closer to Christmas Eve, Renée is forced to ask herself if going back is the key to moving forward in life and love.

Christmas in July 2023 kicks off on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern time on the Hallmark Channel.