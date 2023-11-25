Where Was ‘Christmas in Notting Hill’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Christmas in Notting Hill,” premieres on Saturday, November 25, at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central. The movie stars Sarah Ramos and William Moseley. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Christmas in Notting Hill’ Was Filmed in London & Ireland in the Spring

According to 98FM, a local radio station in Dublin, “Christmas in Notting Hill” was filmed partially in and around the Ranelagh residential district in Dublin, Ireland, in early April. Residents in the vicinity may have observed the arrival of a film crew after they received a notification stating that the filming was taking place at The Hill Pub in Ranelagh.

Ranelagh’s Instagram account shared a video of the area decorated for Christmas in the spring (along with other highlights from April.)

The movie got a lot of attention when it was filming. Celebrating the Soaps reported in April that while The Hill Pub was a main shooting location, it actually was a substitute for a UK location.

Our neighbourhood pub The Hill in Ranelagh all decked out in British attire today for filming of Christmas in Notting Hill for the US Hallmark Channel #Dublin pic.twitter.com/jKfEBVKpE0 — Mick Dunne (@Mick_Dunne_) April 3, 2023

Here’s another post about the pub’s makeover:

Director Ali Liebert posted about the movie on Instagram, writing: “Oh Ireland – I’m in love. I can’t post any photos of the movie or the fabulous ppl I worked with but I can say I miss them and their giant hearts already. What an incredible adventure making a film in Ireland and exploring the west with my hunny was a fab way to end the trip 🍀”

Liebert also mentioned that she stayed at Kilkea Castle during that time.

IMDb reported that the movie was also filmed in London. Liebert shared a reel that showed highlights from filming in both Ireland and England.

She confirmed in another video that it was filmed in both Dublin and London.

Ramos wrote: “In times like these it’s important to remember that I am a Hallmark Christmas Movie Star. Art heals. It is more than an honor, it is my duty to serve Winning London Hugh Grant Fergie realness in Christmas In Notting Hill this Saturday on @hallmarkchannel 🫡.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.”

Sarah Ramos plays Georgia. According to IMDb, she began acting as a child when she appeared in multiple TV commercials. When she played Patty Pryor in the NBC series “American Dreams” (2002–2005), she won the Women’s Image Network Award (WIN) for Best Actress in a TV Drama in 2003 and received multiple nominations from the Young Artist Awards.

In July 2016, Ramos revealed on social media that she was in a relationship with director Matt Spicer, whom she had been dating since 2013. They got engaged on July 30, 2019 and were married on October 25, 2020, Ramos shared.

William Moseley plays Graham. According to IMDb, he was born in Gloucester, England. In 2005, his big acting break came when he played Peter in “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Since then, his credits include “On the Line,” “Medieval,” “Raven’s Hollow,” “Land of Dreams,” “Saving Paradise,” “Artemis Fowl,” “In Like Flynn,” 40 episodes of “The Royals,” and more.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Joelle Rae (Lizzie Bright)

Peter Rothwell (Henry)

Kate O’toole (Lynne)

Killian Donnelly (Howard)

Michael James Ford (Archie Russo)

Conor Mullen (Michael Bright)

Deborah Wiseman (Aunt Sarina)

Anne Kent (Mary)

Jude Mcclean (Ella)

Andayi Brew Mbirika (Leah’s Dad)

Nicole Banim (Ornament Shop Owner)

Marcus Lamb (Spencer)

Sally Sumola (Millie)

Grace Reilly (Leah)

Vega Farrelly (Piper)

Nova Farrelly (Anaya)

Charlotte Bradley (Dr. Parker)

Finbarr Doyle (Candyfloss Guy)

Robert Lawrenson (Announcer)

