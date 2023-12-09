Where Was ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” premieres on Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton and Vincent Rodriguez III. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada, in June

“Christmas on Cherry Lane” was filmed in Canada, according to IMDb.

Director of Photography David Bercovici-Artieda shared a video showing some of the cast and crew celebrating the last day of filming on June 30. Cahill commented, “❤️❤️❤️.”

The movie is directed by Gail Harvey, written by Rick Garman, and produced by Antonio Cupo and Stephen Harmaty. David Bercovici-Artieda shared in another Instagram post on June 27, tagged in Vancouver, Canada: “When you have the luck and good fortune to work along side a director that inspires you. Thank you @gailharvey for you leadership, kindness and friendship. You are a dream to work for and work with. As we come to the end of this voyage I feel a little sad but also happy because we shall come together again. Wishing you love and light.”

Veronica Long, who portrays Winnie in the movie, posted that she wrapped her part on June 23. “I’m still on a high from all the fun we had!” she wrote. Her series of photos included a shot with Jonathan Bennett.

John Brotherton commented in a Hallmark video that this movie is like a braid…

“This movie’s like a braid. Like, literally like a hair braid. It’s like taking, you know, three movies and weaving them together,” he shared.

People on Reddit were happy to read that Hallmark has a gay couple in the new movie.

User Wadsworth1954 wrote: “I really want Hallmark to do a gay Christmas movie with Jonathan Bennett and Luke MacFarlane as the romantic leads and Lacey Chabert as Jonathan Bennet’s bff.”

Jonathan Bennett spoke with E! about the movie, commenting: “Just like putting up the tree or waiting for Santa Claus, watching the Countdown to Christmas every year has become such a tradition for so many people.”

Catherine Bell posted a selfie about the movie, writing: “Movie ‘son’. And #JamesDenton always trying to get in the shot!”

“Photobomber!!” she joked in another post.

The movie is reuniting Bell and Denton, who played a couple on “Good Witch.” She posted on Instagram and shared she’s happy about their reunion.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads “A young couple preparing to welcome their first child; an empty-nester and her fiancé ready to start a new chapter; and a couple who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.”

Catherine Bell plays Regina. According to her bio, she gained widespread recognition for her role of Lt. Sarah ‘Mac’ MacKenzie in “JAG.” She also starred in “Army Wives” as Denise Sherwood on Lifetime. In a reunion for fans in 2019, Bell joined forces with her “JAG” co-star David James Elliot, reprising their iconic roles on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Bell has also made a name for herself with Hallmark. Fans loved her portrayal of Cassie Nightingale in the network’s original series “Good Witch.” She’s also starred in other Hallmark movies like “Meet Me at Christmas” and “Christmas in the Air.”

Erin Cahill plays Lizzie. According to her bio, she’s played leading roles in seven Hallmark movies, including “Christmas Bedtime Stories” and the recent “Hearts in the Game.” In 2021, she made her debut as a Hallmark producer with “Every Time a Bell Rings” for Hallmark Movies Now.

Alongside her husband, Cahill raises funds to construct schools with the buildOn organization. They have successfully funded and completed school projects in Nepal and Malawi, as well as a third project that allowed 10 students from The Bronx, New York, to travel to Malawi for their own school-building experience.

Jonathan Bennett takes on the role of Mike. According to his bio, he was a fan favorite on shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” leading to prominent hosting roles on Food Network’s “Battle of the Decades” and “Halloween Wars.” He starred in the two-part “The Christmas House” franchise and secured a multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media. He also starred and produced “Wedding of a Lifetime” and “The Holiday Sitter.” The latter earned the network another GLAAD Media Award nomination.

Bennett calls Los Angeles home, where he lives with his husband, Jaymes Vaughan, and their pup, Bradley. Bennett and Vaughan were the first gay couple featured on the cover of The Knot. They also co-host the iHeart GLAAD Media Award-nominated PrideCast Podcast.

John Brotherton plays John. According to his bio, Brotherton’s credits include starring in “Furious 7,” a part of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. He played a pivotal role in completing performance work for scenes that Paul Walker hadn’t filmed before his untimely passing. His credits also include “The Conjuring,” “Precious Cargo” alongside Bruce Willis, “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and the male lead in “The Drone.” He’s also well known for his role on “Fuller House,” and he recently starred on “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” and “The Christmas Contest.”

James Denton is Nelson. According to his bio, he’s well known for his lead role on “Desperate Housewives,” and he’s also had roles in films like “Primary Colors,” “Face/Off,” and “That Old Feeling.” But he’s best known for his TV roles. In 1997, Denton portrayed Mr. Lyle in NBC’s “The Pretender,” which extended into TV movies like “Pretender 2001” and “Pretender: The Island of The Haunted.” ABC then cast him in “Philly” in 2001. Subsequently, Denton took on the role of Special Agent Jon Kilmer in “Threat Matrix.” Of course, Hallmark fans know him best for his lead role in the “Good Witch” franchise.

Vincent Rodriguez III plays Zain Harrelson. According to his bio, he’s recognized for his roles in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Mortal Kombat 1” (as Raiden in the video game), “Insatiable,” and “With Love.” Before his LA career, he was a stage actor for 11 years in New York City. Since August 2015, he has been happily married to Gregory Wright, IMDb reported.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Lynda Boyd (Evelyn Sawyer)

Fred Henderson (Frank Sawyer)

Brandi Alexander (Daisy Guerrerra)

Robert Moloney (Quinn Lewis)

Matthias Falvai (Conrad)

Veronica Long (Winnie)

James Kot (Brett Sawyer)

Katherine Isabelle (Olivia Sawyer)

Ezra Wilson (Peter Sawyer)

Amanda Khan (Ann)

Darby Steeves (Vicky Baker)

Julian Haig (Steve Baker)

