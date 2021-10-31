Where Was ‘Christmas Sail’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel is premiering a new movie on Halloween called “Christmas Sail.” The movie first airs on October 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn star. Read on to learn all about where “Christmas Sail” was filmed, along with the cast bringing the movie to life.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will air again on November 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 9 at 10 p.m., November 13 at 4 p.m., November 17 at 6 p.m., and November 22 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

‘Christmas Sail’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Christmas Sail” was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, including Vancouver and Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast. A press release from early August posted in the Coast Clarion shares how the casting director was looking for extras for scenes being filmed on the marina in Gibsons. It was very hot when they were filming, as one commenter noted when they replied, “Cannot wait to put my winter clothes on for 12 hours in this current heat.”

Gibsons is located at the south end of the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, Sunshine Coast Canada reported. It has a population of about 4,900 and is a town of fishing boats and artists, overlooking a beautiful harbor.

Director Stacey Harding shared a photo while filming in Gibsons, British Columbia, which you can see below.

Director Stacey Harding on the set of Hallmark's CHRISTMAS SAIL in Gibsons, B.C. "Christmas is just around the corner!," she teased. 📸 https://t.co/W6vBAb3VdV pic.twitter.com/07n0V3y04E — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 23, 2021

Shooting began in late July and lasted through part of August.

Headed to Canada to shoot a film in about a week!! I’m so excited for this one folks! I can’t wait to share it with you 😘🇨🇦 Plus it’s beautiful in Vancouver in August! 🎉🌞 — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) July 21, 2021

She said that her co-star, Emma Oliver, blew her away and was very funny.

Sackhoff recently promoted “Adopt Don’t Shop” with fellow “Battlestar Galactica” co-star Tricia Helfer.

Nadina Tandy shared on Instagram how her public service act in August was putting orange cones around poop to prevent Hallmark cast members from stepping in it. “You are welcome, all in a good morning’s stroll,” she wrote on Instagram.

O’Quinn said that “it feels very special to join the Hallmark movie club.”

Sackhoff was so excited to work with him.

She wrote on Instagram, “I loved working with Terry!! ❤️ His character is the heart of Christmas Sail. This Sunday night … you get to meet Dennis ❤️🎄I hope you’ll love him and his performance as much as I do! 🎅🏼 Plus who doesn’t need a little Christmas cheer on Halloween night 😂🥰☃️🎃 Plus it’s written by my amazing husband @robin_gadsby ❤️❤️.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.”

Katee Sackhoff is Liz Darling. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Starbuck on “Battlestar Galactica.” But just this past year in 2020, she also starred in season 2 of “The Mandalorian” as Bo-Katan Kryze, reprising the role from “Clone Wars.” The second season of her Netflix series, “Another Life,” just released this month too. Her other credits include “The Division: Hearts on Fire” (Hoskins), “The Flash” (Amunet), “Longmire” (Victoria Moretti), “Don’t Knock Twice,” “Riddick,” “A Deadly Obsession,” “CSI,” “24” (Dana Walsh), “Nip/Tuck” (Dr. Teddy Rowe), “Bionic Woman” (Sarah Corvus), “The Fearing Mind,” “Undressed,” and more.

Cats out of the bag!! I did a @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie that my Fiancé @Robin_Gadsby wrote 😱❤️🎄 I can’t wait for you to see this movie we created and executive produced! Merry Christmas in deed….on Halloween no less ❤️😘🎃🎄 pic.twitter.com/bn7UKRylrL — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) September 22, 2021

Sackhoff’s then-fiance, Robin Gadsby, wrote “Christmas Sail,” which Sackhoff executive produced.

She and Gadsby were married in mid-October.

Patrick Sabongui is Luke. His credits include “Virgin River” (Todd Masry), “Shameless,” “The Flash” (David Singh), “Firefly Lane” (Chad Wiley), “Get Shorty” (Judah), “Arrow,” “All of My Heart: The Wedding,” “Beyond” (Daniel), “Shooter” (Yusuf Ali), “Homeland” (Reda Hashem), “The Art of More” (Hassan Al Afshar), “On the Farm,” “The Gourmet Detective,” “The 100,” “The Runner” (Horowitz), “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn” (Marine), “Stargate: Atlantis” (Kanaan), and more.

Terry O’Quinn is Dennis. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Locke on “Lost.” His many other credits include “FBI: Most Wanted” (Byron), “Emergence” (Richard Kindred), “Perpetual Grace, LTC” (Texas Ranger Wesley Walker), “Hawaii Five-0” (Joe White), “Patriot” (Tom Lavner), “Castle Rock” (Dale Lacy), “The Blacklist: Redemption” (Howard Hargrave), “Secrets and Lies” (John Warner), “Full Circle” (Jimmy Parerra), “Gang Related” (Sam Chapel), “Falling Skies” (Arthur), “Hallelujah,” “The West Wing” (Gen. Nicholas Alexander), “Alias” (Assistant Director Kendall), “JAG” (Adm. Thomas Boone), “Harsh Realm,” “The X-Files,” “Millennium” (Peter Watts), “Earth 2” (Reilly), and much more.

He has a Cameo account that he creates videos for weekly and has raised thousands to benefit animals at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Lossen Chambers is Joyce. Her credits include “Family Law” (Judge Maria Natali), “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries,” “One Winter Wedding,” “Mystery 101” (Tabitha), “The Good Doctor,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding” (Candis), “The Gourmet Detective,” “A Homecoming for the Holidays,” “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love,” “Love Unleashed,” “The Flash” (Dr. Vanessa Ambres), “Loudermilk,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Mrs. Morrow), “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “Hiccups” (Sheila), “Fringe,” “Snow Dogs,” “and much more.

Emma Oliver is Hannah.

She’s known for her role as Winnie on “Snowpiercer,” which just wrapped season 3 in July. Her other credits include “Wedding March 6” (Aubrey), “Cross Country Christmas,” “Lonestar Christmas,” “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” “Virgin River” (younger Mel), “Nancy Drew” (4-year-old Nancy), and more.

Also starring are:

Sunita Prasad (Erica)

Jason McKinnon (Marcus)

Tosca Baggoo (Carol)

Paula Giroday (Julie)

Tiffani Tims (Mary)

Luvia Peterson (Mayor Shoemaker)

Nick Heffelfinger (Head Elf)

Sheila Tyson (Marcia)

Troy McLaughlin (Arthur)

Derek Wallis (Chestnut Vendor)

Remy Tanner (Little Girl Running)

Corey Pereira Strudwick (Little Boy)

Alice Comer (Young Liz)

Adam Ghouti (Young Luke)

Todd Matthews (Young Dennis)

Shay Rachelle (Young Joyce)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies