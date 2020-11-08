‘Christmas with the Darlings’: Where It’s Filmed & Behind-the-Scene Photos

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie premieres Sunday, November 8: Christmas with the Darlings. This new movie will also air encores numerous times during the Christmas season. The movie is about a woman who helps her boss’s younger brother look after his orphaned nieces and nephews over the holidays. This movie starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks is sure to pull on some heartstrings.
The synopsis for the movie reads: “When an assistant gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the charming, younger brother of her wealthy boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas.”
The Movie Was Filmed in Canada, Including Vancouver
This movie was originally known as A Family Through Christmas. The movie wrapped filming in early September. According to UBCP’s production list, it filmed August 10 through September 1.
Child actor Anthony Bolognese shared this super sweet shot of himself with star Katrina Law from the set of Hallmark's A FAMILY THROUGH CHRISTMAS, which is scheduled to wrap today.
According to Anthony Bolognese’s Instagram, who plays the young boy in the film, the movie was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. He tagged one of his posts about the movie as #WhatsFilminginVancouver.
I (Anthony) CAN NOT WAIT to share this project with you!!! This cast was so fun to work with I hope it shines through in the show! Set those pvr's so you can watch on repeat! (Not pictured but equally loved @stevebacicstheactorsgym @the.quinnie ) . . . . #hallmarkies #CountdownToChristmas #ChristmaswiththeDarlings #christmastreegoals #makingamovie #chessie #bts #yvractor #yvrshoots #whatsfilminginvancouver
Here’s another behind-the-scenes look at the beautiful scenery while filming.
Madeline Hirvonen shared a photo from the same scene.
She said it had been a long time since she and her sister had worked together on a movie.
And here’s another photo from August:
Script supervisor Sarah Ziolkowski shared what it was like to go back to work with so many COVID-19 protocols in place.
A FAMILY THROUGH CHRISTMAS script supervisor Sarah Ziolkowski talks about going back to work during a pandemic and what it's like on set these days in Vancouver with COVID-19 protocols in place. Interesting boots-on-the-ground perspective.
You can read her full post below.
I spent 5 months in #selfisolation due to #Covid19 and only left the house to get groceries or to explore #BC by myself. The first person I spoke to was my dentist after over 4 months, and even then I was unsure if this was the right time to go. 🤷🏻♀️ The #filmindustry returned after 3 months, but as a solo #expat, whose entire family lives abroad, it can be pretty scary sometimes. My #isolated position had gotten me into trouble in the past; trouble I could have avoided had I only honored the red flags. Lesson learned. 💁🏻♀️ A #virus is different though. You don’t see it coming. Without that support system nearby, I waited another month to see if we can be safe at work, and so far, #Vancouver is doing pretty well. 🍀 After 5 months, it feels good to be around your tribe again. Even though I’m pretty good by myself and enjoyed the time off, I can’t deny I missed these days once #productions had started rolling again. 🎥 Here are a few photos of what is happening to keep us all safe: We wear masks all day. Color codes keep us separate #onset. It’s not always possible depending on our location, but we keep a distance as much as we can; we treat each other respectfully and with more understanding. Our breakfast and lunch is pre-ordered for the entire week. It‘s put in boxes for each department. I share a box with the director for instance, so it‘s not exposed to other people. Utensils are wrapped; the food comes in containers. Craft service is limited to drinks only and snacks are put in baskets for each department, but I bring my own snacks and drinks, just to be safer. I also bring my own little Covid-safety kit. We sanitize our hands and equipment regularly during the day, and a special Covid-staff keeps an eye on us. 💦 The recent surge in BC is scary because young people want to party and don’t take our situation seriously enough during the summer. The film industry has remained unaffected by it so far. Let’s keep it this way. We love our jobs and want to entertain you. ❤️🎬 — #VanScripty #BCFilm #scriptsupervisor #filmindustry #yvrshoots #britishcolumbia #crewlife #hollywoodnorth #film #coronavirus #corona #staysafe #wearamask #setlife #behindthescenes
She said that she was in isolation for five months and had only left the house to get groceries before filming started. She said, “After 5 months, it feels good to be around your tribe again. Even though I’m pretty good by myself and enjoyed the time off, I can’t deny I missed these days once #productions had started rolling again.”
She said they wore masks all day with color codes, and kept distanced as much as they could. Breakfasts and lunches were pre-ordered for the week and put in boxes for each department. She said she brought her own snacks and drinks to be even safer, along with her own COVID safety kit.
“We sanitize our hands and equipment regularly during the day, and a special Covid-staff keeps an eye on us,” she wrote on Instagram.
Meet the Cast
Katrina Law stars as Jessica. Her previous credits include Hawaii Five-0 (Quinn Liu), Arrow (Nyssa al Ghul), The Oath (Karen), Zeroes, Sacred Lies (Stephanie Bailey), Darkness Rising, Training Day (Rebecca Leee), Lemon Cove, 12 Gifts of Christmas, Spartacus, The Resistance, Legend of the Seeker, The Rookie: CTU, and more.
Carlo Marks stars as Max. He’s perhaps best known for his role on Chesapeake Shores as David Peck. His many other credits include The 100 (Cillian), The Flash, Moonlight in Vermont, Scarecrow, Smallville, Stargate Universe, and more.
Steve Bacic stars as Charles. His credits include Virgin River (Wes), Supernatural, The Order, Garage Sale Mysteries (Jason), Mystery 101, Once Upon a Christmas, Taken, Arrow, A Joyous Christmas, Wonder, Hit the Road, Aftermath, Second Chance, The Bridge Part 1 and 2, The 100, Spooksville (George Freeman), Republic of Doyle (Craig), and more.
Anthony Bolognese (far left) stars as J. Henry. He’s starred in A Million Little Things (Liam), Christmas Under the Stars, Supergirl, Ghost Wars, Falling for Vermont, Supernatural (Young Dean Winchester), All Things Valentine, A Gift Wrapped Christmas, and more.
Madeline Hirvonen (second from the right) stars as Abby. Her credits include 50 States of Fright, D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow (Pippa), Lost in Space, V.C. Andrew’s Heaven, Llama Llama, Travelers, While You Were Dating, and more.
Islie Hirvonen (far right) stars as Emma and she’s also the sister of co-star Madeline. She’s starred in Pup Academy (Pom Pom), Llama Llama (Nelly), The Flash (Grace Gibbons for eight episodes), Deadpool 2, Cooking with Love, the Christmas Snowman, While You Were Dating, Wayward Pines, and more.
Also starring in the movie are:
- Morgana Wyllie (Zoe)
- Brenda Matthews (Mrs. Brooks)
- Robyn Bradley (Lena Salazar)
- Quinnie Vi (Kate)
- James Yi (Mr. Lee)
- Stephen Adekolu (Brad)
- Jag Bal (Hal)
- Arthur Corber (Gus)
- Tom Pickett (Phil Bixby)
- Cameron MacLeod (Delivery Guy)
