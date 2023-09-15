‘Come Fly With Me’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Come Fly With Me,” premieres on Friday, September 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Heather Hemmens and Niall Matter. Read on to see behind-the-scenes details and learn where the movie was filmed.

‘Come Fly With Me’ Was Filmed in Nevada and Canada

The Hallmark channel’s newest love story will make your heart soar!

In a statement given to Variety, Elizabeth Yost, senior vice president of development, programming at Hallmark Media, said: “Hallmark Media is honored to celebrate and thank the commitment made by members of the military – and their families – as they serve our country. It is a long-standing priority for us to create movies set in this world, which resonate strongly with our viewers. We’re so proud to partner with the United States Air Force and DoD to bring this special, heartfelt story to life.”

According to an exclusive in Variety, several scenes were filmed at Nellis Air Force Base In Nevada as part of a collaboration with the Air Force and the Thunderbirds. This is why you’ll see many authentic military settings and the expertise of the Thunderbirds when you’re watching the movie.

Lt. Col. Darrick Lee, director of the U.S. Air Force Entertainment Liaison Office, commented, “The U.S. Air Force is excited to partner with Hallmark Media and Front Street Pictures to bring a story that loosely showcases the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation’s elite Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds.”

IMDb Pro lists Vancouver, BC-based Front Street Pictures as the production company, and the director, Michael Robinson, is from Canada.

Matter posted a selfie in July, sharing that he flew with the Thunderbirds and was actually in the aircraft when flying!

I just had the most exhilarating day of my life!! I had the absolute honor of flying with @AFThunderbirds of the @usairforce. HUGE thank you to the entire Thunderbirds squadron and a special shout-out to my badass pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie. 9G’s club!! #thunderbirds pic.twitter.com/cfQ4w0QpZK — Niall Matter (@niallmatter) July 15, 2023

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “After landing a spot on the Thunderbirds team, an Air Force pilot must find a way to balance flying, family, and her budding romance with a widowed father.”

Heather Hemmens plays Emma. According to her bio, she’s known for her portrayal of Maria Deluca as a series regular on The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico.” Among her other notable roles, Hemmens starred in Jamie Foxx’s series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” and appeared in the OWN series “If Loving You is Wrong.” Additionally, she had a recurring role in “Yellowstone,” where she shared the screen with Kevin Costner. Hemmens’ TV career also includes a leading role in “Hellcats,” a series that aired on The CW, and a recurring role on the ABC series, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

On Hallmark, she’s starred in a number of projects including “A Pinch of Portugal,” “Caribbean Summer,” and “Love, Take Two.” Hemmens also made her mark on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with her starring role in “Christmas in My Heart.”

Niall Matter is Paul. According to his bio, he’s starred on both Canadian and American TV with notable roles such as Zane Donovan in “Eureka” and Evan Cross in “Primeval: New World.” He’s also appeared in guest roles on shows like “The Good Doctor,” “Constantine,” and “Supernatural.” In addition to his TV work, Matter has ventured into feature films, starring in projects like “Chokeslam” and “Ally Was Screaming.” He portrayed Mothman in Zack Snyder’s “Watchmen” and had recurring roles in “Melrose Place” and “90210.”

Of course, Matter is especially well known among Hallmark fans for all his Hallmark roles, such as “Family History Mysteries,” “The Secrets of Bella Vista,” “Rip in Time,” “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” “Christmas at Dollywood,” “A Christmas Together With You,” and more.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Georgia Acken (Alice)

Pietra Castro (Lucy)

Lossen Chambers (Carol)

Kyle Warren (“Frost” Nelson)

David Paetkau (“Hawk” Gilbert)

Ben Cotton (“Cobra” Smith)

Darien Martin (“Rocker” Williams)

Sydney Bell (Aiesha)

Eileen Pedde (Karleen)

Theresa Wong (Surgeon)

Christina McInulty (Transport Medic)

Randy Lee (Stunt Coordinator)

