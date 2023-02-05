Where Was ‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Curious Caterer: Grilling Season,” premieres on Sunday, February 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’ Was Filmed in the Vancouver Region of Canada

According to IMDb, the second installment of “Curious Caterer,” based on the book of the same title by Diane Mott Davidson, was filmed in Vancouver, just like the first movie in the series, “Dying for Chocolate.” The movie was filmed from November 21, 2022, through December 9, 2022, according to UBCP/ACTRA.

Screenwriter John Plummer, in an interview with Survived the Shows, said that he wasn’t on set while they were filming since he lives on the East coast, but sometimes they would lose a location where they planned to film, and they’d consult with him on the best place to shoot instead based on the script.

“You know, this is supposed to be Colorado but it’s actually shot in Vancouver, Canada,” he said.

Fans can’t wait for the movie, and have been expressing their excitement on Facebook, sharing comments such as: “These two are terrific together. I will watch the movie. Happily.”

DeLoach is also excited about the second movie airing, and posted a hilarious reel on Instagram, poking fun at the fact that the show will be airing at the same time as the Grammy Awards. She said “Grammys who? Curious Caterer: Grilling Season premieres this Sunday at 7/6C on @hallmarkmovie channel.”

She and Walker posted this next reel, writing: “We’re back! Curious Caterer: Grilling Season 🍔🌭🍽️ • February 5th • 7/6 C • Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Professional caterer Goldy Berry (DeLoach) throws a lavish barbeque event for her childhood friend, acclaimed realtor Susie Craig (Amanda May, “Fragments”). Later that night, she is shocked to discover that after the event concluded, Susie’s grill exploded and killed her. Goldy’s professional reputation is put under fire when people realize that she was the last one that used the grill. On a mission to clear her name, Goldy teams up once again with detective Tom Schultz (Walker) to figure out who was behind this mysterious explosion. As they weed through manipulative party guests, heated gossip, and dark secrets, the suspect list grows with familiar names, ranging from business partners to ex-spouses. Goldy and Tom realize that the murderer might be closer to them than they initially imagined.

Nikki DeLoach is Goldy in the movie. According to her bio, “she was considered one of televisions’ ‘hottest moms'” based on her depiction of Lacey Hamilton in MTV’s “Awkward.” DeLoach has a number of accolades to her name, including guest starring on a number of popular TV shows such as “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “CSI,” “CSI: NY,” “Cold Case,” “Mad Men,” and “Without a Trace.” She was also a series regular on “North Shore.”

In her spare time, DeLoach is a co-founder of What We Are, described as “a community of women that celebrates their unfiltered selves.” She’s also a supporter and spokesman for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and The Alzheimer’s Association. She teaches acting classes at Warner Loughlin Studios.

This past December, she shared a picture on Instagram about signing a multi-picture deal with Hallmark.

Andrew Walker is Tom in the movie. According to his bio, he received the Borsos Award at the Whistler Film Festival for his performance in “Steel Toes.” Recent film credits include “Oxalis” (which he also produced), “God Bless the Broken Road,” “Loaded,” and “Penthouse North.” Walker has appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, including “A Dream of Christmas,” “Love on Ice,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Love Struck Café,” “Bottled with Love,” “Merry & Bright,” “Christmas on My Mind,” “My Christmas Family Tree,” and most recently, the eagerly anticipated “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

